The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills could face some nasty conditions when they meet on Thanksgiving night.

The teams are meeting for a game that will likely have major playoff implications, as the 9-1 Bills are looking to boost their chances of landing the No. 1 overall seed while the Chiefs are chasing the Denver Broncos for the lead in the AFC West.

Early predictions point to the potential for some game-impacting wintry weather.

Bills-Chiefs Game Could Feature Strong Rain, Cold

Though Buffalo has seen a relatively warm and clear fall season so far, that could change this week with the emergence of a cold front that is bringing wet and stormy weather. Reporter Jon Scott noted that Thursday’s game could be played in cold and driving rain — and just a few degrees away from a potential snowstorm.

“Just told by our @WGRZ weather folks that conditions for #Bills and Chiefs on Thanksgiving night are going to be about as poor as it gets,” Scott shared in a post on X. “Steady rain and upper 30s before, during, and after the game.”

If the conditions hold, it could be a game where the Chiefs rely more heavily on the run game, which would make Kenneth Walker’s return from injury that much more important.

Chiefs and Bills Could Get Help From New Stadium

Fox meteorologist Jarrod Maloney noted that the risk of a storm is high, but noted that the team’s new stadium was built to blunt the impact of storms.

“The @foxweather ROWI (Risk Of Weather Impact) is High for the game,” Maloney posted on X. “The new Bills stadium was built to be far more weather resistant than the old one. This storm will put that to the test”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said during the team’s training camp this year that he was looking forward to playing in the new Highmark Stadium, which was constructed to blunt the impact of the high winds that come off Lake Erie.

“The wind logs that they’ve been tracking has put the wind in that stadium is over, I guess, less than half of what it actually is outside,” Allen said, via Essentially Sports.

Allen noted that the stadium won’t completely stop the winds, but will be much better than the open air at the old Highmark Stadium.

“I think it depends on wind direction,” Allen said. “Obviously, there’s a prevailing wind that’s pretty constant, but if it switches the other way, there could be a little more wind in there, but I think it’s going to be extremely manageable. I do think that the flags on the goalpost may have a little movement to them, but it’s not going to be near as much as the other one.”