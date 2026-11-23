Israel’s spy agency Mossad helped foil an Islamic State-inspired plot against Taylor Swift’s August 2024 Eras Tour concerts in Vienna, former Israeli spy chief David Barnea revealed Monday.

The Israeli role had never been made public. Reports at the time credited the CIA and Austrian authorities, so Barnea’s account adds a third intelligence service to the story of a plot that cost an estimated 170,000 fans their August shows.

Barnea, who led Mossad until June 2026, spoke at the ELNET Jerusalem Summit, a conference that promotes Israeli-European ties. Austrian partners sent the first warning, he said. Mossad then processed that information, mapped the network behind it and helped “bring about the arrest of the global jihad cell,” Barnea said, as quoted by The Jewish Chronicle.

Barnea said the arrests spared hundreds of young Europeans from mass murder.

Taylor Swift’s Vienna Eras Tour Concerts Canceled

The shows were part of the Eras Tour, and all three were canceled. Swift was booked for three sold-out shows set for Aug. 8-10 at Ernst Happel Stadium, with an estimated 170,000 fans expected, according to NBC News.

Promoter Barracuda Music announced the cancellations on Aug. 7, a day before opening night. The company said it had “no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” after the government confirmed a planned attack on the stadium, according to CBS News.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called the cancellations a bitter disappointment for fans in his country, but said authorities spotted the threat early and prevented a tragedy, CBS News reported. Ticket refunds were promised within 10 business days.

Police had already moved that morning. They arrested a 19-year-old in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and a second suspect in the capital, CBS News reported.

Inside the main suspect’s home, investigators found chemicals, machetes and electronic devices. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and was preparing a suicide attack, according to Fox News.

The target was the crowd outside the stadium. The suspects aimed to kill “tens of thousands of people at this concert,” CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said at an intelligence summit in Maryland on Aug. 28, 2024. Cohen said the CIA and its partners supplied the information that let Austria make the arrests, according to the Associated Press.

The main suspect, identified under Austrian privacy rules only as Beran A., was sentenced in May 2026 to 15 years in prison for offenses that included planning the attack, according to JTA.

Travis Kelce’s Whereabouts and Taylor Swift’s Statements

Where was Travis Kelce at the time? The incidents took place about a year into Swift and Kelce’s relationship. But Kelce was not in Vienna. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, held there by pre-planned NFL commitments, according to Newsweek. The source said Kelce was “very concerned” and contacted Swift right away.

Swift stayed quiet for two weeks. Then Swift posted on Instagram on Aug. 21, after the European leg of the tour ended, and called losing the Vienna shows devastating. The reason for the cancellations, she wrote, filled her with “a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt,” according to CBS News.

She also credited the authorities with preventing worse, writing that “thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives,” according to the Associated Press.

As for the silence, she explained why she waited to speak. Public comment, she wrote, was off the table if it “might provoke those who would want to harm the fans,” as quoted by Stereogum.

In December 2025, Swift returned to the subject in her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era. “We dodged a massacre,” she said, according to Rolling Stone.

As of Monday, Swift has not publicly addressed Barnea’s disclosure.