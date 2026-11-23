For years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been in search of a franchise running back, and now it appears the team may have two of these playmakers. It is not a bad problem to have, but the Chiefs could head into the NFL offseason with a major decision to make.

Kenneth Walker started the season as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Walker’s production has still been solid, but the star’s stats have come back down to earth slightly.

The bigger concern is Walker’s injury as the star’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks was defined by the running back frequently being sidelined with health issues. Walker has now missed two straight games, and his status against the Buffalo Bills remains uncertain.

While Walker has been unable to play, Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson has topped 100 rushing yards in both games while adding a combined three touchdowns. It is admittedly a small sample size, but Johnson has all the makings of a player who can be a starting NFL running back.

Could the Chiefs look to trade Walker after just one season in Kansas City? Find out why the Chiefs face an expensive decision on Walker’s future.

Chiefs Rumors: Could Kansas City Trade Star RB Kenneth Walker?

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, meaning the soonest the Chiefs could consider dealing Walker is this upcoming offseason. Walker has a much longer track record of production than Johnson, but this also comes with an expensive price tag.

The Chiefs signed Walker to a three-year, $43 million contract that is slated to go through the 2028 season.

Walker’s cap hit jumps up significantly to $18.6 million in 2027, increasing from the running back’s modest $5.6 million this season, per Spotrac.

The Chiefs May Have Opportunity to Replace Kenneth Walker With Emmett Johnson in 2027

By comparison, Johnson is on a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract through 2029. Kansas City has already budgeted for a roster that allows the Chiefs to keep both running backs.

Yet, a Walker trade does two key things for the Chiefs. Namely, it allows the Chiefs to utilize Johnson’s inexpensive rookie contract and use Walker’s money to bolster another position of need.

For example, perhaps this money would allow the Chiefs to get another veteran wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes. Secondly, given Walker’s production, Kansas City may be able to land a high selection in the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL draft.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on Running Back Controversy: ‘Kenneth Is the Starter’

For now, the Chiefs have attempted to make it clear that Walker will remain the team’s starting running back. Questions about Walker’s future may get louder the longer the running back is sidelined while Johnson continues to thrive.

“Kenneth is the starter. If Kenneth is to play, he’ll remain the starter,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy noted in a Nov. 23 media session, per A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman.

“… We’re coaching that next man to be prepared to be the man. Emmett has done a great job, but we also understand the value that Kenneth brings as well.”

The Chiefs will continue to have a dynamic duo between Johnson and Walker for the rest of the season. Do not be surprised if Kansas City at least entertains trade offers this offseason for Walker if Johnson is able to continue his hot streak on the field.