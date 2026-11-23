The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a comfortable 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, pushing their record to 8-2 for the season. While the Chiefs were obviously focused on finding a way to beat the Cardinals, there was never really any doubt they would prevail, which means all eyes have quickly turned to a huge Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

For the second straight game, Kansas City was without star running back Kenneth Walker III, who is currently dealing with a groin injury. While Emmett Johnson has been a more-than-suitable replacement, K.C. is going to need Walker with a tougher slate of opponents on the horizon, and with a quick turnaround coming, the team has received an important update on his hopes of suiting up for a huge contest against the Bills.

Chiefs Hoping Kenneth Walker III Can Play in Week 12

In his first season with Kansas City, Walker has completely transformed the team’s offense. Rather than having to rely almost strictly on Patrick Mahomes’ arm to keep the offense moving up and down the field, Walker has turned the rushing attack into a weapon that can take the pressure off Mahomes in the air.

Through his first eight games with the Chiefs, Walker has racked up 872 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries, while also catching 26 passes for 172 yards and four more scores. The only thing that has been able to slow him down is this groin injury, which suddenly flared up right before Week 10.

With a matchup against a struggling Atlanta Falcons team, Kansas City opted to play it safe and hold Walker out. It abided by the same train of thought in Week 11 with the Cardinals on the schedule, as the team figured it could get by with Johnson. That has set the stage for Week 12, where a matchup against the Bills will likely tell us just how serious Walker’s injury is. Per Ian Rapoport, he recently indicated there’s a good chance Walker is able to make his return.

“I would also say the Chiefs have been very cautious with Kenneth Walker,” Rapoport said on “The Aftermath.” “It’s been two games he’s missed now. It sounds like he was pretty close last week. You wonder if he’s able to come back for a huge one on Thursday night this week.”

Chiefs Need Kenneth Walker III on the Field for Bills Clash

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the bench against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Walker has had some injury struggles in the past, so it makes sense to err on the side of caution with a pair of lousy opponents on the schedule. Everything changes with the upcoming game against the Bills, though. If Walker is feeling up to playing, he will be on the field for this contest. If he can’t play in this one, though, it will be time to get a little bit worried about this ailment.

While he didn’t practice at all last week, the messaging from the Chiefs was that they simply didn’t want to do anything “stupid” when it came to Walker’s injury. It’d be a surprise if he didn’t practice at all again this week, and assuming he can at least log a limited session or two before Thursday, he should figure to have a good shot at playing against Buffalo.