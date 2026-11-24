The Kansas City Chiefs made two late roster moves days before the team’s Thanksgiving Day clash against the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City is reuniting with a familiar face, but the move meant the team had to cut ties with a rookie playmaker.

The Chiefs released running back EJ Smith, the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith. Kansas City released Smith to make room for veteran linebacker Cole Christiansen on the team’s practice squad.

The Chiefs previously released Christiansen on Nov. 18 but are bringing back the veteran days later ahead of the team’s holiday matchup.

Christiansen has won two Super Bowls as part of the Chiefs and appeared in 28 games during his seven NFL seasons. The defender has played in three games for Kansas City this season.

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs news ahead of the team’s marquee matchup against the Bills.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Reunites With 2-Time Super Bowl Champ & Former Army Cadet Before Bills Game

Christiansen is a former Army cadet who describes his NFL career as “living a charmed life.” Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Christiansen reflected on his journey from being an Army linebacker to playing in the Big Game.

“I don’t deserve any of this, really,” Christiansen told The Virginian-Pilot’s Larry Rubama during a Feb. 2024, interview. “I’m living a charmed life and I’m very lucky,”

“But I absolutely worked very hard for everything that I have. And to have the opportunity that I’ve been given, I’m a lucky, lucky person,” Christiansen continued.

“It’s been an incredible journey. I never once thought I’d be where I’m at right now, that’s for sure.”

Bills QB Josh Allen on Chiefs: ‘They’ve Been One of the Best Teams in the League’

As the Chiefs quickly turn their attention to the Bills, Kansas City finds themselves as a road underdog, something of a rarity during the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs are 3-point underdogs against the Bills in the latest NFL odds, per DraftKings.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows what kind of team Buffalo is facing on Thanksgiving.

“Yeah, I mean, again, it’s the most important one because it’s the next one,” Allen said of the upcoming primetime clash during a Nov. 22 press conference. “All the seeding implications, all that, like, that is what it is.

“We’re just trying to find a way to go 1-0 each week and (it) happens to be this Thursday at home against Kansas City, which, again, we know what type of team they are,” Allen continued.

“They’ve been one of the best teams in the league the last ten years, right? So, you got to play your best.”

Patrick Mahomes Makes Personal Admission on Chiefs-Bills Thanksgiving Game

As for Mahomes, the quarterback emphasized the team’s need to quickly move on from the Chiefs’ blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes was focused on his kids’ bedtime then starting to prepare to face the Bills.

“I’ll make it to bedtime when I put the kids down, and then I’ll be studying the Buffalo Bills,” Mahomes noted during his Nov. 22 media session, per Arrowhead Pride.

“So, it’ll be a pretty quick process.”