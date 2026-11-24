The Kansas City Chiefs made two roster moves just days before the team takes on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Kansas City abruptly released a running back days after signing the rookie while also welcoming back a familiar face.

The Chiefs signed linebacker Cole Christiansen to the team’s practice squad. Christiansen previously played five seasons with the Chiefs before being released on Nov. 18.

To make room for Christiansen, Kansas City cut ties with running back EJ Smith who the team signed most recently on Nov. 17. Smith is the son of Dallas Cowboys legendary running back Emmitt Smith.

This marks the third time the Chiefs have released Smith since August. Unfortunately, Smith will be unable to follow in his father’s footsteps by playing in an NFL game on Thanksgiving.

Given the Cowboys play on the holiday annually, Smith’s father had plenty of standout games for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs news ahead of the team’s Thanksgiving showdown against the Bills.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Released RB EJ Smith, Son of Emmitt Smith, Before Bills Game on Thanksgiving

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The Cowboys legend earned more than $61 million during his 15 NFL seasons while becoming a 3-time Super Bowl champion and 8-time Pro Bowler. During his college football career, the younger Smith played for both Stanford and Texas A&M.

Smith initially signed with the Chiefs immediately after going undrafted in the 2026 NFL draft. Ahead of the draft in April, the Hall of Fame running back revealed the advice he gave to his son regarding high expectations.

“I just asked the one fundamental question. I said, ‘What is everyone saying?’ ‘Everyone expected me to be this and everyone expected me to be that and do this and do that,'” Emmitt Smith told Fox News. “I said, ‘What are your expectations? Are your expectations any different than what they want for you?’ And he said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Where’s the pressure?’

“Here’s the thing – you gotta run your race, and you gotta disregard what other people are saying. Because you have whatever ability you have, you have to be yourself. And you have to work at being yourself and work at what you need to do to hone your craft,” Smith continued.

“Just go play the game. Put your blinders on. Run your race. You like the horses at the Kentucky Derby. And then when the blinders come off, you may look up one day and find yourself in the damn Super Bowl. You never know.”

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker Is in Danger of Not Playing vs. Bills

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Kansas City is a 3-point road underdog against Buffalo in the Thanksgiving matchup, per DraftKings. It remains to be seen if the Chiefs will have their starting running back Kenneth Walker.

The star playmaker has missed two straight games while recovering from a groin injury and his status against the Bills is in doubt. Walker was listed as a DNP (did not practice) during the Chiefs’ walkthrough on Monday, Nov. 23.

If Walker is once again sidelined, the Chiefs would turn to rookie Emmett Johnson who is coming off back-to-back games topping 100 rushing yards.