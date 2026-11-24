The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a crucial Thanksgiving week matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but both AFC contenders are also linked to the same free-agent wide receiver.

Former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill remains available, and new odds from NFL betting site Betway favor Kansas City to bring the veteran back.

The Chiefs lead the market at +200, giving them an implied probability of 33.3% of becoming Hill’s next team. The Bills are close behind at +250.

The updated odds come as Kansas City, which enters the matchup with an 8-2 record, prepares to face a 9-1 Buffalo team in primetime.

Hill spent six seasons in Kansas City, playing alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce before joining the Miami Dolphins.

A potential reunion has been discussed for weeks, but the Chiefs aren’t the only team being linked to the former All-Pro receiver.

Kansas City Chiefs Lead Tyreek Hill Odds With Buffalo Bills Close Behind

Betway currently lists Kansas City as the favorite to sign Hill, followed by Buffalo and Miami.

The Dolphins are at +450, while the Los Angeles Rams follow at +500. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks are tied at +1400.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are listed at +1800, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers rounding out the market at +2000.

The odds reflect betting-market expectations, not a confirmed agreement or an announcement that Hill has selected his next team.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, previously indicated that negotiations with interested teams were approaching.

“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter more than a month ago.

Despite that prediction, Hill has remained unsigned.

Kansas City has maintained contact with the receiver, according to the report.

Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer also identified the Chiefs and Bills as potential destinations.

“If I had to guess right now, I’d say Kansas City or Buffalo. I think he’s motivated to continue his career,” Breer said.

Chiefs Have a Reason to Consider Bringing Hill Back to Kansas City

"As soon as Tyreek Hill is healthy and cleared medically I'm letting teams know they can sign him.. I think he's close and I think he's gonna make a great comeback.. I expect him to be playing and making things happen this season" ~ @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive https://t.co/COoR7ksIqD pic.twitter.com/EsBmjrnFJ8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2026

Kansas City’s receiving corps has dealt with injuries this season, including a dislocated left ankle suffered by Tyquan Thornton.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Thornton was expected to miss 12 to 16 weeks.

Rashee Rice also suffered a hamstring injury during the Chiefs’ Week 4 victory.

Before those setbacks, Thornton and Rice had combined for 24 receptions on 31 targets, totaling 409 yards and three touchdowns through the first four weeks.

Hill would bring experience with coach Andy Reid’s offense and an established history with Mahomes.

During his original stint with the Chiefs, Hill recorded 62 total touchdowns and helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV.

However, his health remains a consideration.

The Dolphins released Hill in February after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season. The injury included a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

The 32-year-old has since shared social media videos showing himself running routes and catching passes.

Kansas City reportedly believed Hill was targeting a return to football activities in November.

Chiefs and Bills Headed for Thanksgiving Day Showdown

The two teams will also have an opportunity to make a statement on the field when they meet during Thanksgiving week.

Mahomes and Allen have faced each other 10 times, splitting those matchups 5-5.

The results have been very different depending on the stakes. Mahomes is 4-0 against Allen in the postseason, while Allen holds a 5-1 advantage in regular-season meetings.

Buffalo has won five consecutive regular-season games against Kansas City, dating back to the Chiefs’ last regular-season victory over the Bills in Week 6 of 2020.