The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have played each other every year in the regular season since 2020.

The Bills have dominated the series, winning five of the six matchups. However, Kansas City has beaten them four consecutive times in the playoffs during that span. As they get set to meet for the seventh season in a row, this time on Thanksgiving night, it will look a bit different.

Kansas City Chiefs Will Present New-Look Offense Against Buffalo Bills

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak pointed out that both the Chiefs and Bills have made significant personnel and schematic changes since the last time they faced each other. Kansas City suddenly has one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to unleash the deep passing game.

“The free agent acquisition of Kenneth Walker III and commitment to an under-center rushing attack brought newfound balance and explosiveness to a Chiefs offense in desperate need of both. They’re also getting the ball downfield more often. Mahomes has averaged over 8 air yards per pass attempt in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 2-3 of last season. The best version of the Chiefs’ offense is one that passes heavily and passes downfield while still fielding a dangerous rushing attack. Kansas City looks as if it’s on the cusp of that particular evolution.”

The Bills have not played this version of the Chiefs. Kansas City’s offense is the most balanced it has been since early in Mahomes’ career. It has put a lot of new things on tape for Buffalo to prepare for, and likely has plenty of wrinkles yet to be seen.

Bills Have New Defensive Coordinator

When Joe Brady took over as Buffalo’s new head coach, he brought in Jim Leonhard to be the new defensive coordinator. Leonhard’s 3-4 base defensive scheme is vastly different than the one-gap 4-3 scheme the Bills had previously under Sean McDermott. Solak noted that Leonhard’s unit has improved as of late after a shaky start, but it has come against inferior competition.

“Here’s the issue. The following quarterbacks have taken snaps against the Bills in their four-game stretch since the bye. Dolphins backup Kyle McCord (37 dropbacks), Jets backup Cade Klubnik (26), Vikings backup Carson Wentz (25), Ravens third-stringer Joe Fagnano (25), Jets starter Geno Smith (22), Vikings third-stringer Max Brosmer (seven), Ravens backup Tyler Huntley (five) and Ravens starter Lamar Jackson (one).”

Going from facing that cast of quarterbacks to Mahomes is going to be quite an extreme change. The Chiefs have familiarity with Leonhard, as he spent the last two years with the Denver Broncos as the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator.