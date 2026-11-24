Blake Lively is suddenly at the center of the fallout from Vanity Fair‘s scathing Taylor Swift profile — a profile in which Swift is strangely never named — with a gossip columnist claiming insiders suspect the Age of Adaline star helped shape the piece.

Rob Shuter, who writes the “Naughty But Nice” newsletter, published the claim Tuesday citing anonymous insiders. The allegations in the Shuter report remain unconfirmed.

What it does allege is a motive for Lively — revenge. “Hollywood Asks If Revenge Is The Real Story!” reads Shuter’s headline, and a source in the piece says a friendship that collapses so spectacularly invites questions about unresolved matters. Shuter’s sources also point to Lively’s close friendship with Anna Wintour of Vanity Fair parent company Condé Nast, and wonder what Lively might be offering Wintour in return. They add that Vanity Fair repeatedly courted Swift for a cover story, and she declined.

Podcaster Dana Bowling went further, pointing to a source in the profile described as a onetime close associate whose relationship with Swift fell apart. “In my opinion, is it Blake Lively? I think so,” Bowling said in an Instagram video, according to IBTimes.

What ‘Vanity Fair’ Taylor Swift Article Actually Says

The piece, titled “The Mastermind” and written by May Jeong, is written as a “blind item.” In other words, it never names Swift, though any somewhat informed reader could identify the subject. It draws on interviews with more than 100 people, according to Jeong’s piece.

One unnamed music executive called Swift “truly Regina George”, according to Page Six, referring to a character in the film Mean Girls. A former associate says Swift disciplines anyone who crosses her. The profile also disputes her image as a school outsider and mentions a friend whose private messages became public in a lawsuit and who was missing from the wedding.

Page Six called it a “brutal Vanity Fair hit piece” in its headline. Variety‘s chief music critic Chris Willman titled his column “Is Vanity Fair’s Hit Piece on Taylor Swift Really Journalism?” and faulted its reliance on anonymous sources. Writer Art Tavana called it the “Vanity Fair hit piece on Taylor Swift” and said it raised Swift in their eyes, according to The Comeback.

Neither Swift nor her husband of almost five months, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has responded publicly to the article. Sources close to the couple told Page Six Swift is unbothered and that Kelce stands firmly behind her.

How Blake Lively and Taylor Swift Drifted Apart

The Swift-Lively friendship began in 2015, when Lively clarified an Instagram post that fans had read as a jab at Swift’s “Bad Blood” video. The two spent a day together in Australia and became close. Lively turned up at Swift’s Fourth of July parties and at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, in which Kelce played, and Swift is godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters.

The rift followed Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her director and co-star in It Ends With Us. Baldoni’s lawyers subpoenaed Swift as a witness in 2025 and later dropped the demand. A Swift spokesperson said the subpoena aimed to generate headlines, according to USA Today.

Texts from December 2024, unsealed in January, show Lively worrying that she’d been a bad friend. Swift answered that she missed her “funny, dark, normal-speaking friend,” according to People. By October 2025, sources said the two had no contact, according to Page Six.

Lively and Reynolds were not at the July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. Us Weekly reported Lively was not invited.

So how solid is the “revenge” theory? No mainstream outlet has reported evidence that Lively or anyone around her supplied sources or steered the article. Her representatives haven’t confirmed Bowling’s claim, and no independent source has identified the associate as Lively. Vanity Fair billed the story as the product of a year of reporting.