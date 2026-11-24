The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a huge Thanksgiving night showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

They will need to execute their best performance of the season to come out with a victory. The Bills sit atop the AFC with a 9-1 record. Kansas City isn’t far behind at 8-2, but the division rival Denver Broncos are also in the way with an 8-2 record of their own.

Kansas City Chiefs Elevate OL Fred Johnson to Active 53-Man Roster

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are elevating offensive tackle Fred Johnson from the practice squad to their active 53-man roster. Kansas City signed Johnson just last week after he was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many wondered if Johnson would be activated ahead of last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, but it was too quick of a turnaround. However, the eight-year veteran appears to be ready now. The Chiefs need quality depth at offensive tackle, especially with Jaylon Moore battling through an ankle injury.

Moore has missed the last two games, and his status for Thursday against Buffalo is up in the air. Joshua Ezeudu has filled in for him, but has had notable struggles. Ezeudu would likely get the nod over Johnson if Moore sits out again, but Johnson could see some snaps. If Ezeudu gets off to a rough start, Kansas City could make the switch to Johnson.

Chiefs Looking to Get Healthier vs. Bills

Kansas City is hoping to get some key players back from injury, as it will need all hands on deck to take down Buffalo. None are bigger than running back Kenneth Walker III, who has missed the last two games with a groin injury. Walker was not listed as a participant in Monday’s practice, but it was an estimation rather than an actual injury report.

Fortunately, right guard Trey Smith was listed as a full practice participant on the estimation, which is a great sign that he will return to the starting lineup. Smith missed the Cardinals matchup with a concussion. Circling back to Moore, he was listed as a non-participant on the estimation. That, combined with Johnson’s elevation, is a good indicator he won’t play against the Bills.