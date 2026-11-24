As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes continues to be listed on the team’s injury report. Mahomes is recovering from elbow and knee injuries but has been able to continue playing despite the health concerns.

Fans need not worry about Mahomes’ playing status was also listed as a full participant on the Monday, Nov. 23 practice report. This is not a new development as the Chiefs have regularly listed Mahomes on the injury report.

The star is not expected to have an official injury designation ahead of the Chiefs-Bills game.

Mahomes has still been able to play some of his best football despite the injuries. The Chiefs quarterback has thrown for a combined 672 passing yards and eight touchdowns in the last two games since sustaining the elbow injury.

Fans have been so concerned about Mahomes’ elbow injury that it is easy to forget the quarterback sustained a season-ending ACL injury last December. Mahomes admitted that he does not have the same burst since the injury.

“I feel like I didn’t have the burst that I wanted to get,” Mahomes noted during a Nov. 18 media session while referencing the Chiefs-Falcons game, per NFL.com. “I got the first down, but I could’ve maybe got a few more yards in years past.

“… It’s (Mahomes’ knee) definitely gotten better — just throughout the year and then after games. How it feels after games has definitely gotten a lot better. And so just continue to progress on it.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Playing Through Elbow & Knee Injuries

Mahomes has also been gaining more confidence in his elbow as more time passes since the original injury. The addition of new wide receiver Josh Downs may also be helping Mahomes’ injury feel better as well.

After the Chiefs’ Week 10 blowout win over the Falcons, Mahomes discussed the progression of his elbow injury.

“Obviously, it felt good enough,” Mahomes noted, per Pro Football Talk. “I was a little nervous going into the game, just because it was a little sore.

“But we did a great job, [Chiefs assistant athletic trainer] Julie [Frymer], and the whole training staff did a great job all week of just trying to make sure that I was in a great spot to go out there and compete, and I was able to do that today.”

Chiefs Rumors: RB Kenneth Walker’s Playing Status Is in Doubt vs. Bills

Mahomes may not be 100%, but the quarterback is still able to play at an elite level despite the injuries. Of more concern is Kenneth Walker, who is in danger of missing his third consecutive game.

Walker was listed as a DNP (did not practice) for the Chiefs’ walkthrough on Monday, Nov. 23. Kansas City will turn to standout rookie running back Emmett Johnson if Walker remains sidelined against the Bills.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends Message on Bills Game

As for Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback quickly turned his attention to the team’s Thanksgiving Day clash against the Bills. The star revealed that after his dad duties ended on Sunday, he planned to start prepping for the Thanksgiving matchup.

“I’ll make it to bedtime when I put the kids down, and then I’ll be studying the Buffalo Bills,” Mahomes said during a Nov. 22 media session, per Arrowhead Pride.

“So, it’ll be a pretty quick process.”