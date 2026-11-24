Taylor Swift’s fans are defending her after a new Vanity Fair article criticized her public image and featured unflattering accounts from former classmates.

Swift, 36, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, became the subject of widespread social media discussion after the publication released an article titled “The Mastermind” on Monday, November 23.

The piece, written by May Jeong, does not explicitly identify Swift by name but includes references to her career, childhood and public disputes. It also compares the subject to Regina George, the fictional antagonist played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.”

According to the Daily Mail, Swift’s supporters have taken particular issue with anecdotes about her school years, including a former classmate’s complaint about the singer owning several pairs of Ugg boots.

Fans questioned why those childhood details were included in an article examining Swift’s character.

Taylor Swift Fans Slam Former Classmates Over ‘Petty’ Claims

One of the most widely discussed portions of the article involved comments from Arielle Peppers, who attended school with Swift.

Peppers recalled that the singer owned multiple pairs of Ugg boots, which were expensive and popular among teenagers at the time.

“She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one,” Peppers said.

When Peppers asked her mother for a pair, she recalled being told, “Do you know how much they cost?”

Her mother reportedly explained that the boots would cost approximately half her paycheck.

Another former classmate, Chanice Skinner, addressed Swift’s financial advantages growing up.

“We all had promise. It’s just that she had money,” Skinner said.

Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, relocated their family from Pennsylvania to Nashville in 2004 to support their daughter’s music career.

Fans responded to the classmates’ comments with criticism and sarcasm.

“She had three pairs of Ugg boots UGH SHES THE WORST!!! This is pathetic,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “‘Mean girl’ and it’s just that she wore UGGs when her classmate was too poor to buy her own. Y’all gotta try a little harder this is very sad to witness.”

A third questioned why the footwear remained a point of contention years later.

“Imagine being jealous of Ugg boots in your mid 30s and holding that against Taylor for so many years,” the person wrote.

Former Teacher Challenges Swift’s Account of Her School Years

Well I hung out with Taylor Swift for hours during one of her music videos and she was probably the nicest celebrity I’ve ever interacted with so yeah if you’re coming for a 37 year old because of a bad experience you had with her in 7th grade you gotta let it go and move on https://t.co/c0hxEq8PZc — Brittany Hugoboom (@BritHugoboom) November 23, 2026

The article also included comments from Sharon Luyben, a former teacher who disputed part of Swift’s account of struggling socially as a child.

Swift previously described classmates moving away when she attempted to sit with them at school.

“That wasn’t true. We had assigned seating in junior high,” Luyben told the publication.

The teacher’s recollection was among several accounts included in the article that questioned how Swift has portrayed her early experiences.

Jeong interviewed more than 100 sources for the piece, many of whom remained anonymous.

The article also examined Swift’s relationships within the entertainment industry, including allegations that she has cut ties with people following disagreements.

One unnamed music industry professional, identified as “The Exec,” compared Swift to Regina George.

Another source, called “The Person Familiar,” alleged that the singer was unwilling to tolerate disagreement.

“Nobody is beyond reproach with her,” the source claimed.

“If you don’t see it her way, she comes after you,” the person added.

The allegations reflect the accounts of the article’s sources and have not been independently established.

Vanity Fair’s ‘The Mastermind’ Article Draws More Criticism From Fans

“taylor swift is a mean evil girl” “what did she do?” “she fixed her curls between classes” the absolute humiliation of digging through someone’s past for dirt and this being your smoking gun 😭 https://t.co/dDmDCCAoVa pic.twitter.com/vX6o19XSKl — S (@Likes_Nothing8) November 24, 2026

The article’s title references “Mastermind,” a song from Swift’s 2022 album “Midnights.”

It also contains a series of capitalized letters that spell out “Look What You Made Me Do,” the title of her 2017 song.

Jeong’s piece questions Swift’s public image and alleges that she has used personal conflicts to influence how audiences perceive her.

However, some readers argued that the article failed to provide convincing evidence for its broader accusations.

“Vanity Fair would’ve been able to dig up more dirt on me, a regular person, than anything mentioned about Taylor in that article,” one social media user wrote.

Another added, “The Vanity Fair hit piece on Taylor Swift just made me like her even more.”

Other fans questioned the decision to revisit disagreements from Swift’s school years nearly two decades after she became a recording artist.

“My favorite part of this is when she interviews someone who allegedly knew Taylor in high school and still seems to be harboring a legitimate grudge over Taylor owning Uggs when her mom wouldn’t buy her any,” one supporter commented.