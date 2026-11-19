Travis Kelce is grabbing attention for prioritizing the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming matchup against the Arizona Cardinals over a major night out with wife Taylor Swift. Kelce opted to skip a date night with Swift at the CMA Awards as the tight end continues to recover from an ankle injury.

As Swift headed to Nashville for her first CMA performance in 13 years, it appears Kelce watched from home. Swift still had Chiefs ties for the marquee Nashville night as Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes accompanied the star to the CMAs.

Fans are divided on Kelce’s decision to skip the major award show. Chiefs fans are likely pleased that Kelce opted for added rest over travel just days before an NFL game.

Yet, some Swifties are calling out Kelce for skipping the CMAs given Swift’s iconic performance.

“Taylor Swift performed at the CMA Awards tonight for the first time since 2013,” Pro Football Post noted in a Nov. 18 message on X. “Travis Kelce wasn’t in attendance.

“Kansas City to Nashville is a short flight, but it’s game week. NFL teams rarely excuse a player from practice during the season for anything short of a family matter like a birth or a funeral,” the Pro Football Post continued.

“Chiefs fans will like where he was instead. After dealing with calf and ankle issues in Sunday’s win, Kelce was a full participant in practice today. He’s on track to play Sunday against the Cardinals.”

Travis Kelce Wanted to ‘Fight’ Chiefs HC Andy Reid Amid Injury Concerns

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Despite Kelce’s notable absence at the CMAs, it does not appear that the playmaker or Chiefs are overly concerned about the injury. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expects Kelce to be on the field against the Cardinals.

Reid revealed that Kelce wanted to “fight” the coach for briefly keeping the star on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons amid the ankle injury.

“That he wanted to fight me in the game, yeah,” Reid told reporters on Nov. 18. “He wants to play. He wants to practice every play, he wants to play every play. I want to make sure that thing (ankle) doesn’t get worse. And unfortunately, that play, the whole action of it, twisting, probably wasn’t real good for it.

“But he’s doing well now. He’s out running around. So, with high ankle sprains, and he’s had this before, and they get tweaked, literally. And then they recover fairly quick from there. So that’s what this was,” Reid continued.

“It just happened early in the game, so I kind of held back on (snaps). And he was very mad. He wanted to play, but that’s all part of it.”

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Skips Date Night With Taylor Swift Amid Injury Concerns

As for Swift’s big night, the star not only performed at the CMAs but presented the iconic country music duo Brooks and Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. While the Chiefs stars’ wives enjoyed a night out in Nashville, both Kelce and Mahomes did not appear to join the CMA date night.

During the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce reflected on his ankle injury.

“I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me… and I just got caught in a bad position,” Kelce explained, per Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” Kelce added.

“Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”