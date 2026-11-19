Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been feeling his age this season, particularly in the form of lingering ankle issues that have popped up twice in the last month — all of which serves as an inconvenient reminder that NFL talent doesn’t last forever.

In that context, the Chiefs’ front office should be, and almost certainly is, considering how to best replace the future Hall of Fame pass-catcher once he decides to retire, or circumstances force that decision upon him.

Given everything else Kelce has going on in his life and all the success he has already attained in professional football, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him hang up his cleats after this season if the Chiefs can muster a strong run through the postseason. And even if Kelce wants to return for a 15th year in 2027 at the age of 38, Kansas City will still pounce on the opportunity to acquire his successor if a quality option becomes available.

As it happens, one of the best potential Kelce replacements may well be a free agent next spring if the Detroit Lions can’t find some middle ground with former Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro Sam LaPorta.

Sam LaPorta Looking Like ‘Odd Man Out’ in Lions’ Future Plans

Dan Graziano of ESPN speculated on Wednesday, November 18 that LaPorta and the Lions may not be able to work out an extension.

“He could be the odd man out that Detroit couldn’t end up fitting into its extension budget,” Graziano wrote.

Spotrac projects LaPorta’s market value at $72 million total over a new four-year contract.

That would be a lot for the Lions to pour into the tight end position after paying top-of-market, or close to top-of-market, deals for quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Safety Brian Branch is also up for an extension this offseason alongside LaPorta.

Chiefs Could Look at Oregon’s Jamari Johnson to Take Travis Kelce’s Place

The Chiefs could also decide to replace Kelce by way of next year’s NFL draft.

Jordan Reid of ESPN predicted that the team will do so by selecting Jamari Johnson out of Oregon with the No. 24 overall pick.