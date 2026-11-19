The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off one of their more impressive wins of the season in Week 10, and it’s clear they have some serious momentum on their side right now. Even with superstar running back Kenneth Walker III missing the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury, the Chiefs cruised to a comfortable 35-13 victory.

In most cases, it would seem that Walker’s absence would seriously deplete Kansas City’s offense, as it has heavily relied on him for production so far this season, but Emmett Johnson turned in a star performance against Atlanta. The hope for the Chiefs had been that Walker would only miss one game because of this injury, but according to one NFL insider, it sounds like he is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Week 11.

Insider Doesn’t Expect Kenneth Walker III to Play in Week 11

In his first season with the Chiefs, Walker has completely transformed the team’s offense. In years past, Kansas City relied heavily on production from Patrick Mahomes under center, so when the passing attack faltered in 2025, it came as no surprise that the team missed the playoffs. With Walker, though, K.C. has suddenly developed a standout rushing attack that can properly complement Mahomes.

Walker has always been viewed as a good running back (he just won Super Bowl LX MVP, after all), but he has taken his game to a new level this season. Through eight games, Walker has racked up 872 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries, while also catching 26 passes for 172 yards and four more scores. The only thing that has been able to slow Walker is this groin injury.

After he reported groin soreness late last week, Kansas City erred on the side of caution and ruled Walker out for its contest against Atlanta. The team continually said that it didn’t believe Walker’s injury was serious, but it was telling that he did not practice again on Wednesday. According to insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he believes that things are now pointing towards Walker being unable to play on Sunday.

“Did not practice on Wednesday, and does not look like he is going to be able to play this week,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football.” “That’s not firm and final, but judging from the words of Andy Reid … that seems to be the direction they are heading in.”

Why Chiefs Shouldn’t Play Kenneth Walker III in Week 11

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It’s pretty obvious that in a perfect world, Walker would play every week for the Chiefs. However, there are a couple of unique circumstances that could actually make it more beneficial for him to not play in Week 11. For starters, Johnson has proven he can hold down the fort in his absence, as he ran for 101 yards on 22 carries and caught six passes for 70 yards and two scores last week against the Falcons.

Beyond that, K.C. has another contest against the Arizona Cardinals coming up on Sunday that should be fairly straightforward for it. In Week 12, the Chiefs have a quick turnaround, as they will play the Buffalo Bills in a huge matchup on Thanksgiving Day. Walker will obviously be needed more for that game, so if he’s in even the slightest bit of pain throughout the week, holding him out one more time may be the best path forward for the Chiefs.