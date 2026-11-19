The Kansas City Chiefs pulled the trigger on trading for a wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

They acquired Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts, and instantly plugged him into the offense in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. He made a great first impression, catching five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs Consulted With Chris Ballard Before Trading for WR Josh Downs

Ballard spent four years with the Chiefs from 2013-2016. He began with the team as the Director of Player Personnel, then was promoted to Director of Football Operations. In 2017 in left Kansas Cit to become the Colts general manager.

Unfortunately for Ballard, he was fired by Indianapolis this past October after 10 years. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said he talked to Ballard about Downs, and was sold on him afterward.

“I had a personal friend of mine, Chris Ballard, and he raved about him, Bieniemy said of Downs. “I’ve head a number of people talk about him in the past. He’s an outstanding individual. He’s an intelligent kid. He works his tail off. It’s important to him. When you combine all that with his God-given ability, you’re very excited about what you have. I thought the receiver group did a great job of embracing and helping him along. He did a great job, he stepped up and made a few plays. He’s ready to continue to move forward and getting to know the playbook as much as he can.”

Josh Downs Is Giving Chiefs WR Corps a Shot in the Arm

Not only did Downs produce in his Chiefs debut, he opened things up for other receivers. Rookies Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong each caught the first touchdown passes of their careers against the Falcons. Rashee Rice had a stellar day with five receptions for 82 yards.

Downs is a top tier route runner, and excels at getting open against man coverage — something Kansas City’s offense has desperately needed over the past few years. If Downs can continue to be a go-to target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and take attention away from other Chiefs WRs, the passing attack will be much improved during the second half of the season.