As Travis Kelce prepared for the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, his wife Taylor Swift turned head at the CMAs. Swift was accompanied by Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes to the country music award show.

Swift played a major role at the CMA Awards, including performing for the first time in 13 years. Yet, even Swift could not slow down Ella Langley’s hot streak.

Langley and Swift were among the nominees for Single of the Year at the CMAs. Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which was featured in “Toy Story 5,” just missed winning the award.

Instead, Langley added to her new collection of CMAs as the massive hit “Choosin’ Texas” won Single of the Year over Swift. The music icon took the news in stride as Swift was seen cheering on Langley as the country star won the award.

Langley won six CMA Awards as one of the major storylines from the show.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Opens Up on Ankle Injury

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While Swift grabbed attention at the CMAs, Kelce is continuing to recover from an ankle injury. Kelce reinjured his ankle during the Chiefs’ blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons and was briefly sidelined before returning to the field.

“I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me… and I just got caught in a bad position,” Kelce said on “New Heights” regarding the latest injury, per Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” Kelce added.

“Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”

Ella Langley Admits to Being a Swiftie Months Before Taylor Swift’s CMA Performance

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It appears that the admiration between Taylor Swift and Ella Langley is mutual. Langley has been outspoken about her admiration for Swift during her recent surge as one of the faces of country music.

“I am (a Taylor Swift fan),” Langley noted in March, per IHeart.com. “I mean, starting out in country music, she just did something so cool at such a young age, and I’ve been a fan of her for so long.

“And I am such a fan of how she takes hold of her artistry and whatever is in her brain, she’s not afraid to put it out there.”

Taylor Swift & Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Become Punchline at CMAs

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Kelce and Swift were the subject of one particular joke from Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson. The country stars joked about Swift and Kelce getting married at Madison Square Garden.

Swift was spotted laughing at the joke as the music icon had no problem having fun at her own expense. The star’s return to the CMAs was a nod to Swift’s roots in country music.

“I love my country roots more and more the further along this path I get and I want to honor them more and more,” Swift noted in August, per Axios.

“I feel more and more tied to them, more loyal to them. The people who shaped who I am as an artist and a writer, that all happened in Nashville.”