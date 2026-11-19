While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to suffer an injury to his throwing arm last week, he showed zero signs of pain against the Atlanta Falcons.

During the matchup, Mahomes completed 22 passes for 348 yards and five touchdown passes. While the Chiefs defeated the Falcons 35-13, there was another important game going on that Sunday. The Kansas City Current bested Gotham FC 2-1 in the NWSL semifinals, punching their ticket to the NWSL Finals.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, co-owners of the club, will be locked into the NWSL Finals on Saturday, November 21, when the Current take on the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

While the three-time Super Bowl MVP can’t travel to the game, as the Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals the next day, Mahomes is confident in the team. “I’m super excited,” he told reporters. “We’ll be watching in the hotel.”

The 31-year-old quarterback noted, “We were actually watching the end of the game on the bus after the Atlanta game, seeing the volley from (Current forward Hayley) Hopkins into the goal in the 89th minute. It’s special. And it’s really cool to see because this team has been through kinda the highs and the lows. There’s been some core players that have been through all of that. They continue to stay with the process of it.

“Now, they’re at the spot they want to be at. I hope they can just go out there and be themselves. If they can go do that, they can bring a championship back to Kansas City,” he concluded.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Celebrated Current Star Croix Bethune’s Major Award

While Mahomes is preparing for the Cardinals game and Brittany attended the 2026 CMA Awards with Taylor Swift on Wednesday night, they both tuned into the NWSL Awards.

Kansas City’s Croix Bethune won Midfielder of the Year after setting an NWSL record for assists in a single season (11). They both posted the exciting award announcement on their Instagram Stories — Brittany shared the post during a commercial break before Swift’s performance. The soon-to-be mother of four added a series of applause emojis on Current’s post.

Bethune, who also won Midfielder of the Year in 2024 as a member of the Washington Spirit, shared a short but sweet acceptance speech. “First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for every opportunity, every trial and tribulation, every blessing.

“Second, my parents. They know they’re my biggest supporters and motivators. And to all my KC girlies. Thank you so much for making this happen, trusting in me, believing in me, and being a part of this journey. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting this, and to everyone that got nominated — you’re all amazing, talented players and amazing humans.”

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Helped Make the KC Current the 2nd Most Valuable Franchise in the NWSL

The Mahomes’ investment in the KC Current, spearheaded by owners Chris and Angie Long, continues to pay off. Forbes reported that the Current is the second most-valuable franchise in the league with a valuation of $325 million, up 18% from last year. Angel City FC remains at No. 1 with a $340 million valuation.

After the KC Current debuted CPKC Stadium in 2024, the first stadium built specifically for a women’s professional sports team, the club continues to innovate and grow. Over the summer, the team announced the launch of KC Current Studios, which includes an in-house podcast recording studio and broadcasting facility.

The Longs also played an instrumental role in elevating the Berkley Riverfront area, now known as Current Landing, the neighborhood around the stadium.