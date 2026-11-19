Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has developed chemistry with Josh Downs and Tyquan Thornton relatively quickly, but his connection with Xavier Worthy remains inconsistent despite their three seasons together.

Now, Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr., has offered an explanation for why his son has connected more with the two receivers.

During an appearance on “The 65 Toss Power Talk Show” on YouTube, Mahomes Sr. pointed to the receivers’ ability to create separation against man-to-man coverage.

“I think it’s a situation where Tyquan and Josh Downs have shown so far that they’re able to beat man coverage,” Mahomes Sr. said. “Patrick loves man coverage, and if you can beat it, you’re going to get a nice diet of balls.”

He also addressed Worthy’s struggles, explaining why Mahomes may hesitate to target the former first-round pick when defenders remain close.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Explains Why Xavier Worthy Isn’t Getting the Same Opportunities

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Worthy entered his third NFL season expected to become one of Mahomes’ primary receiving threats, but his production has been inconsistent.

The 22-year-old has recorded 33 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown across nine appearances this season.

In Kansas City’s most recent game, Worthy failed to record a reception on three targets despite Mahomes throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns.

Mahomes Sr. believes the issue comes down to how much separation Worthy creates from defenders.

“I think Worthy is running his routes and doing what he’s supposed to do, but there’s not a lot of space in there,” he explained. “It’s a higher-risk throw when defenders are that close, so you have to pick and choose your shots.”

He added that his son is prioritizing avoiding turnovers.

“In order for us to win ball games, we have to protect the football. I think Patrick is going to protect the football at all costs.”

Worthy, whom Kansas City selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has also dealt with a hamstring injury this season.

Despite his recent struggles, Mahomes has publicly defended the receiver.

“He knows how much we trust in him and I trust him,” Mahomes told reporters. “Defenses respect his speed and respect him. His opportunity will come sooner rather than later, and I’m excited for it.”

Josh Downs Quickly Builds Connection With Mahomes After Chiefs Trade

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Downs wasted little time making an impact after Kansas City acquired him before the trade deadline.

In his Chiefs debut, the receiver caught four passes on five targets for 53 yards and an 18-yard touchdown.

He accomplished that while playing just 11 of the team’s 65 offensive snaps.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid acknowledged the early connection between Downs and Mahomes after the game.

“It looks like Pat [Mahomes] and he have a little connection thing going there, so that’s something we can build on,” Reid said.

Reid also praised Downs for learning the offense so quickly.

“I thought Josh — for only being here for two, three days, we’d have him narrowed down to somewhere below 15-20 reps,” Reid explained. “I thought, could he have had a few more? Yes. But, for what we asked him to do, he sure handled it well.”

Mahomes Sr. believes Downs could eventually help other receivers find more opportunities.

“That’s not to say that once you get a couple of guys like Josh Downs who can beat man coverage, it won’t open things up for other people, too,” he said.

“He’s done it throughout his career, and I don’t think he’s had a quarterback of Patrick’s caliber before.”

He added, “Once Patrick starts throwing him the ball more and more, I think some of these other guys are going to start coming open. Then maybe we’ll see some of the things we need to see.”

Tyquan Thornton Established Himself as Mahomes’ Deep Threat Before Injury

Thornton also developed a connection with Mahomes early in the 2026 season, particularly on deep passes.

The receiver had become one of Kansas City’s primary downfield targets before suffering a serious ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Thornton caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns during that game, including a 55-yard reception late in the fourth quarter that ended with him suffering an ankle injury.

Medical personnel placed his leg in an air cast before carting him off the field.

Mahomes addressed the injury during a conversation with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

“First off, I am praying for him,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully he comes back healthy.”

Thornton’s ability to stretch the field had already made him a frequent deep target for Mahomes.

While Thornton’s injury has kept him out of the lineup, Downs’ arrival has given Kansas City another receiver capable of creating separation against man coverage.