Taylor Swift brought a surprise guest to the CMAs as Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce watched from home. Swift was accompanied to the CMAs by Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes in a move that pleased Chiefs fans.

Neither Kelce or Mahomes were spotted at the CMAs as their wives enjoyed a night out together. Swift performed at the CMAs for the first time in 13 years.

Brittany was mostly quiet throughout the CMA Awards but took a brief moment to repost photos from the event. Mahomes’ wife reposted a comment from Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford.

“And yes mama!! You are glowing,” Kelly posted to Instagram while sharing a red carpet video from the CMA Awards.

Brittany rocked an elegant grey dress as she cheered on Swift during her marquee CMA return. Mahomes’ wife also simply reposted another photo from the event without adding a caption.

Here’s what you need to know about the two Chiefs fans’ big night out in Nashville.

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Mahomes Announced Major Personal News Before CMAs

The Mahomes couple also just announced that baby No. 4 is on the way. Brittany took to Instagram to announce the exciting news on November 10.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” Brittany noted in a November 10, post.

The announcement could also be good news for Chiefs fans. During the couple’s previous three pregnancies, the Chiefs made the Super Bowl the same season.



“Obviously, it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way,” Mahomes noted, per Today. “I’m excited for it. I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score.”

“I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day,” Mahomes added.

“… I’m hoping. I don’t know if Brittany is. But I’m hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way, that’d be awesome for sure.”

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Did Not Join Wife Taylor Swift at CMAs

Kelce was not spotted at the CMAs as the star tight end continues to recover from an ankle injury. Instead, Swift sat alongside Brittany throughout the CMA Awards.

Swift played a major role throughout the awards show not only performing but also presenting Brooks and Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Unfortunately, not even Swift could slow down Ella Langley.



Swift was nominated for Single of the Year for “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Ultimately, it was Langley’s hit song “Choosin’ Texas” that won the award over Swift.

Taylor Swift Shares Special Chiefs Friendship With Brittany Mahomes Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Connection With Travis Kelce

Kelce’s connection with Mahomes has been well-documented as the playmaker remains the star’s favorite target in critical situations. The stars’ wives also share a special friendship as evidenced by the latest CMA appearance together.

As the Chiefs punched their ticket to the 2025 Super Bowl, Swift was spotted sharing a private moment with Brittany.

“You kept me so calm the last couple of weeks,” Swift said to Brittany in the 2025 viral video, per US Magazine.

“… I did not know what to do. I was like, ‘Tell me it’s going to be OK.”