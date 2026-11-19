The Kansas City Chiefs always keep an eye out for talent to improve their roster.

The also have a tendency to reunite with former players. The Chiefs have brought back several guys over the years that previously had stints with the team. After the latest NFL news on Thursday, they could do it again.

Former Kansas City Chiefs S Justin Reid Released by New Orleans Saints

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, safety Justin Reid and the Saints have mutually agreed to part ways. New Orleans is granting Reid his requested release, and he will be subject to waivers.

Reid played for the Chiefs from 2022-2024. During that three-year span he started 49 games, recording 265 total tackles, three interceptions, 23 passes defensed one forced fumble, four sacks, and 15 quarterback pressures. He was the veteran anchor of Kansas City’s secondary, and helped the team win back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023.

The Chiefs went with a youth movement at safety in 2025 and decided not to retain Reid. He would go on to sign a three–year, $31.50 million contract with the Saints. It was a homecoming of sorts for Reid, as he played high school football in Louisiana. In his first season with New Orleans, he posted 72 tackles, one interception, six passes defensed, a half sack, and one touchdown.

Would Chiefs Bring Justin Reid Back?

Kansas City is pretty set at safety, led by starters Alohi Gilman and Chamarri Conner. It also has Jaden Hicks, Xavier Nwankpa, and safety/nickel hybrid Chris Roland-Wallace. That is a well-rounded group overall, although Gilman hasn’t made the impact that Reid, or his predecessor Tyrann Mathieu, made with the Chiefs.

There is also a logjam at two other defensive positions — cornerback and defensive tackle. Kansas City has six defensive tackles with the recent activation of Omarr Norman-Lott. It also needs plenty of bodies at cornerback as Mansoor Delane continues to nurse a shoulder injury that has nagged him all year long.

The Chiefs could bring Reid back if they believe he still has something left in the tank and values his experience and leadership in their system. However, it certainly isn’t a pressing need. Reid can also kick if needed in a pinch, which could be something to consider given the struggles of Harrison Butker. Reid hit two PATs during his tenure in K.C.