After a brief slump in which they lost two straight games, the Kansas City Chiefs bounced right back, winning their next two. But if they want to make it three straight when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they may have to do it without their game-changing running back, Kenneth Walker III.

Walker also missed last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, won by Kansas City 35-13. The Chiefs then have a quick turnaround, facing their AFC rivals the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 26 in a Thanksgiving night game.

Walker missed practice again on Thursday, pointing the Kansas City Chiefs running back toward a second straight game on the sideline with a groin injury, according to NBC Sports.

A three-week stretch of demanding road games begins Thanksgiving in Buffalo, so every day of recovery matters when the Chiefs set Walker’s Sunday status against the Arizona Cardinals, according to the Associated Press.

Walker reported tightness in his groin Friday, Nov. 13. He sat out practice, drew a questionable tag and was ruled out at Atlanta. Rookie Emmett Johnson filled in and ran 22 times for 101 yards, adding six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-13 victory.

Coach Andy Reid has called the situation day-to-day.

“It’s still bugging him a little bit but he’s feeling a lot better than he was,” Reid said, as quoted by the Associated Press. “If he’s not going to further injure it, he’ll go play,” Reid added.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — INJURY REPORT Week 11 • Cardinals at Chiefs • Thursday Practice Report Pos Player Injury Wed Thu Fri OL Jaylon Moore Ankle DNP DNP — G Trey Smith Concussion DNP DNP — RB Kenneth Walker Groin DNP DNP — DT Omarr Norman-Lott Knee LP LP — LB Nick Bolton Shin LP FP — LB Jeff Bassa Hand FP FP — DB Jadon Canady Thumb FP FP — CB Mansoor Delane Shoulder FP FP — QB Justin Fields Neck FP FP — S Alohi Gilman Quadriceps FP FP — TE Travis Kelce Calf / Ankle FP FP — QB Patrick Mahomes Knee / Right Elbow FP FP — RB Jaydn Ott Hamstring FP FP — WR Rashee Rice Knee FP FP — DL Peter Woods Neck FP FP — DNP = Did not participate • LP = Limited participation • FP = Full participation. Friday and game-status designations (Out, Doubtful, Questionable) not yet reported. Source: Chiefs.com.

Kenneth Walker III’s Injury History

Walker, born on Oct. 20, 2000, is an Arlington, Tennessee, native who won the 2021 Doak Walker Award at Michigan State. He had piled up 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in 20 games at Wake Forest before transferring, then finished with 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Spartans.

The Seattle Seahawks took him 41st overall in the 2022 draft. His peak came in Super Bowl LX, when he rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries in a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots and became the first running back to earn game MVP honors since Terrell Davis. Kansas City then agreed to a three-year, $43.05 million deal in March.

Walker entered this injury with 872 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through eight games.

Half of his 16 injuries logged since 2022 cost him no games, and the only other groin issue on that list came in Week 1 of 2023, when he played through it. A sports hernia sidelined him for Week 1 in 2022, and an oblique strain cost him two games in 2023.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — 2026 SCHEDULE WK Date Opponent H/A Time / Result TV / W-L 1 Mon, Sept. 14 Denver Broncos Home W 31-10 1-0 2 Sun, Sept. 20 Indianapolis Colts Home W 33-30 OT 2-0 3 Sun, Sept. 27 @ Miami Dolphins Away W 24-10 3-0 4 Sun, Oct. 4 @ Las Vegas Raiders Away W 30-27 4-0 WK 5 — BYE WEEK 6 Sun, Oct. 18 Los Angeles Chargers Home W 22-6 5-0 7 Sun, Oct. 25 @ Seattle Seahawks Away L 20-3 5-1 8 Sun, Nov. 1 @ Denver Broncos Away L 28-24 5-2 9 Sun, Nov. 8 New York Jets Home W 35-12 6-2 10 Sun, Nov. 15 @ Atlanta Falcons Away W 35-13 7-2 11 Sun, Nov. 22 Arizona Cardinals Home 1 p.m. CBS 12 Thu, Nov. 26 @ Buffalo Bills Away 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Thu, Dec. 3 @ Los Angeles Rams Away 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 14 Sun, Dec. 13 @ Cincinnati Bengals Away 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Mon, Dec. 21 New England Patriots Home 8:15 p.m. ESPN / ABC 16 Sun, Dec. 27 San Francisco 49ers Home 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 TBD — Flex Game @ Los Angeles Chargers Away TBD TBD 18 TBD — Flex Game Las Vegas Raiders Home TBD TBD All times Eastern. Home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. Bye in Week 5. Weeks 17 and 18 are flex games — dates and broadcasts TBD.

Kenneth Walker III Outlook for Chiefs vs. Cardinals

The historical data leans against him. Players who did not practice at all in their final report of the week played in just 29% of games from 2017 through 2023. That figure covers every injury type, however, and Walker still has Friday.

The reporting points the same direction. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Tuesday the Chiefs could keep him out another week, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there is “really not a rush to bring him back” with Johnson producing.

A mild groin strain usually needs about one to two weeks, a partial tear three to six weeks and a complete tear two to three months. One study of male athletes with daily rehab access found a median of 18 days to return to full training for grade 1 and 2 injuries, compared with 78 days for complete tears.

The Chiefs have not disclosed an injury grade. Reid has called it a sore groin, and Schefter said the team does not view it as a long-term issue.

Walker’s most realistic return is Thanksgiving night at Buffalo, 13 days after he first reported tightness. Playing Sunday would require a sharp turn in Friday’s practice report.