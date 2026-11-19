The Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their third game in a row against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

They are dealing with some key injuries, but will have home field advantage and are facing a struggling 3-7 Cardinals team. One Chiefs player in particular is heading into the matchup with a ton of momentum.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson Named Pepsi Rookie of the Week For Second Time

The NFL announced on social media Thursday that running back Emmett Johnson has been voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. He beat out San Francisco 49ers RB Kaelon Black, Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen, and Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson for the award.

This is the second time this season that Johnson has earned the honor. He won it in Week 8 when he racked up 143 total yards and one touchdown against the Denver Broncos. Johnson got the start for the Chiefs against Atlanta in place of injured starter Kenneth Walker III. He posted 101 rushing yards on 22 carries, as well as six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Despite being an RB, Johnson ranks seventh among all rookies in receiving yards.

Emmett Johnson Should Retain Key Role in Offense

Walker’s injury is not expected to be a long-term concern, and he will remain the workhorse back when he returns. However, Johnson will likely see the field more not only to keep Walker fresh, but because he has been so dynamic. After the win over the Falcons, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Johnson does a good job of staying ready for opportunities.

“He wants to be great and he wants to contribute in any way possible,” Mahomes said. “With Kenneth playing so great, he hasn’t got as many opportunities, but he was ready when his number was called.”

The Chiefs’ coaching staff would be wise to find a way to get Johnson and Walker on the field at the same time as often as possible. Both are complete backs and have similar skillsets, so the offense doesn’t have to change. With the addition of new wide receiver Josh Downs also now in the mix, Kansas City’s offense can take a big step forward.