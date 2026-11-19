The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping the acquisition of wide receiver Josh Downs will give them the extra push they needed to return to championship form.

Kansas City’s passing attack has been inconsistent this season, but is coming off its best showing against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 348 yards and five touchdown passes to four different receivers.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is Quickly Building Trust With WR Josh Downs

The early returns on Downs are encouraging, as he posted five receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown during his Chiefs debut. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mahomes admitted Downs could have had an even bigger day, but Mahomes wasn’t sure where Downs was at mentally with the playbook.

“I knew by talking to him that he was a smart guy and he was going to be able to pick up this stuff,” Mahomes said. “I thought the most impressive one (catch) was the two-minute play where he was able to go out there and run the route. That was stuff we hadn’t worked on. If I would have trusted that, I would have thrown him the ball, but in the back of my head I didn’t know for sure if he knew what route he has. But he did exactly what he was supposed to do. He’s a true pro. He’s spending the extra time in here, with coaches, and with me, and learning fast. He’s a smart guy.”

Downs’ Snaps Will Rapidly Increase

Five catches on just 10 offensive snaps played is very efficient. That shows that not only is Downs learning things quickly, but he and Mahomes already have chemistry. Mahomes went on to say that it is apparent Downs is a natural, which should lead to plenty of production between the two during the second half of the season.

“He’s got a great feel,” Mahomes said. “He does a great job of adjusting to the football. Understanding where he’s open, setting himself up with routes. Looking at the tape, he got open even more than I gave him opportunities for. He knows how to get himself open and to run routes. As we build more trust and chemistry on the football field, he’ll get more opportunities.”