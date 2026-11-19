Travis Kelce skipped Taylor Swift’s CMA Awards performance Wednesday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sent a sweet message to his pop superstar wife of four months, letting her know he was thinking of her by liking the Taylor Nation Instagram post showing a video of her CMA segment.

With Swift’s Oscar push for “I Knew It, I Knew You” in full swing, the song’s loss in Single of the Year to Ella Langley leaves one question hanging: does it matter?

Swift’s first CMA performance in 13 years began backstage. She strolled through the tunnels singing the opening lines of her Toy Story 5 song, crossing paths with Brad Paisley (polishing trophies), Little Big Town, Eric Church, host Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn and Sugarland. Wilson handed her sunglasses. Bill Anderson, known as “Whispering Bill,” handed her a guitar.

On stage, Swift wore a sequined mini, red skirt and cowboy boots inspired by Jessie from the film, and carried a sparkly baby-blue guitar decorated with clouds. She wove in a chorus of her 2006 debut hit, “Our Song” (No. 16 on the Hot 100), before returning to the film’s song with Keith Urban on banjo. The set ended with Swift seated against a tree carved with the words “Jessie was here.”

Paisley, who was at the couple’s July wedding at Madison Square Garden, joked about the nuptials during the show. Swift laughed and mouthed that it was good. Earlier on the carpet, she wore a neon-yellow Oscar de la Renta gown alongside Brittany Mahomes. The Instagram video “liked” by Kelce is below.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Injury Keeps Him Out of Nashville

Kelce had a medical reason for staying away. The 37-year-old is nursing a high-ankle sprain and a calf issue on the same leg. He first hurt the ankle in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 18, then aggravated it Nov. 15 when Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams twisted his ankle after a 23-yard catch in a 35-13 Chiefs win. He could not get clearance to travel to Nashville midweek, according to Billboard.

Kelce has been through this before, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows how it tends to go. Sprains “recover fairly quickly from there,” Reid said, as quoted by EssentiallySports. Reid also joked that Kelce wanted to fight him after being held back during the game.

Kelce practiced fully Wednesday and again on Thursday ran without problems. He is expected to play Sunday against Arizona, though Reid may limit his snaps if the Chiefs build an early lead.

Taylor Swift’s Oscar Campaign Continues After CMA Loss

Swift co-wrote and produced the Toy Story 5 ballad with Jack Antonoff, and wrote it in a few hours after screening an early cut of the film. She has never been nominated for an Oscar, and the song is widely viewed as her best shot at a first.

The campaign has been methodical. Swift made a surprise appearance at the June world premiere at the Dolby Theatre and played a full-band set at the Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 17. She also attended an early-November New York screening for voters with director Andrew Stanton, where she stayed to meet more than 200 attendees.

One anonymous 2024 Oscar voter credited an in-person encounter with Robert Downey Jr. for influencing a ballot. “Campaigning matters!” the voter said, as quoted by The Ankler.

The song also earned Grammy nominations in Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media, and won a Hollywood Music in Media Award for animated-film song.

So does the CMA loss hurt? Different voters decide the two awards. CMA ballots come from country-music professionals, while Oscar nominees pass through the Academy’s music branch, then the full membership. Langley swept six awards for a CMA record and entered the night as the heavy favorite in Swift’s category.

The next checkpoints come quickly. The Academy is expected to announce its shortlist around Dec. 15, with nominations on Jan. 21, 2027 and the ceremony March 14, 2027.