Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave everyone a scare when he appeared to injure his throwing arm against the New York Jets two weeks ago. With Justin Fields as Mahomes’ primary backup, the team named rookie Garrett Nussmeier as their emergency quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Mahomes showed no signs of pain, going off with five touchdowns during the Chiefs’ 35-13 victory. Nussmeier, the Chiefs’ seventh-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, has yet to take a snap during the regular season. But he’s grateful to learn from the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

“He’s seen every scenario and every situation,” Nussmeier said about Mahomes before the season started. “When he talks about those moments, I’m listening and just seeing what he says about the situation, what the atmosphere is like, just anything I can.”

When Nussmeier’s name was called as the No. 249 overall pick, his fiancée, Ella Springfield, was right by his side. She posted on her Instagram that fateful day, “All in Gods perfect timing! So blessed to call Kansas City our new home ❤️.”

Chiefs QB Garrett Nussmeier and Ella Springfield Revealed They Secretly Got Married

Turns out Springfield is no longer the LSU alum’s fiancée — she’s his wife! The couple shared the exciting announcement on Instagram on November 18.

They wrote in a shared post, “We’ve been keeping a little secret. We’re married!” Nussmeier proposed on July 20, 2025.

The couple said “I do” on July 18, 2026, before training camp even started, but kept their nuptials private. “We got married at St. Jude Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, surrounded by our families,” Springfield wrote. “I’ve loved getting to keep this part of our lives close for a little while.”

“As we planned our wedding, we kept asking ourselves the same thing. Where would we feel most at home?” Springfield continued. “The more we talked about it, the easier it was to picture. Louisiana. The most perfect goodbye to the place that gave us so much. Where we learned to trust God with the parts of our lives we were still figuring out. A place that will forever hold such a big place in our hearts.”

Nussmeier finished his final year at LSU throwing for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Garrett Nussmeier and His Wife, Ella, Plan to Have a Second Wedding in 2028

Springfield couldn’t be happier with how their first wedding turned out. “This day couldn’t have been more perfect,” she captioned a photo with Ashlynn Nussmeier, who’s engaged to Patriots tackle Will Campbell.

“We felt surrounded by God’s love the whole day,” Springfield continued. “And every day since. It’s easy to feel like every little detail has to be perfect when you’re planning a wedding. In the middle of it all, we kept coming back to what mattered most to us about getting married.

“We wanted our ceremony to reflect that by keeping our focus on the sacred vows we were making to each other before God. And it was everything and more. But why have one wedding when you can have two? We can’t wait to celebrate again 2028!!”