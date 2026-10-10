Chiefs Face New WR Speculation as Marvin Harrison Jr. Rumors Intensify

The Kansas City Chiefs may not be the mystery team on the other end of the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade, but they could have another wide receiver addition coming soon.

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly reached a deal to trade the former first-round wide receiver, but the trade partner will remain a secret until after this weekend’s slate of games. Though the Chiefs were once seen as a strong contender to land Harrison, a new report revealed that they are out of the running — and a team insider has another suggestion for them to add.

Chiefs Pulled Out of Marvin Harrison Jr. Sweepstakes

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson noted that the Chiefs are one of two teams out of the running for Harrison.

“#Chiefs and #Colts are not trading for Marvin Harrison Jr., per sources,” Wilson shared in a post on X.

Wilson added that the Texans appeared to be the team in the midst of landing Harrison.

“#Texans involved in ongoing trade discussions regarding #Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., per league sources, with 2028 second-round draft pick involved in potential deal,” Wilson shared on X. “Nothing finalized and Cardinals want more teams to bid. Player is aware he will be moved and will be inactive for #Lions game.”

Chiefs Could Still Need Help at Wide Receiver

The Chiefs took a major blow in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, losing deep threat Tyquan Thornton in the midst of a career-best performance. Thornton had five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns when he suffered a dislocated ankle, an injury expected to keep him out for months.

The Athletic’s Jesse Newell suggested that the Chiefs aren’t likely to spend big on Harrison as a replacement.

“Chiefs GM Brett Veach also hasn’t been hesitant in the past when looking to buy low on receivers whose stocks have fallen,” Newell wrote. “Previously bringing in Thornton — a 2022 Patriots second-rounder — and trading for 2021 Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney are two recent examples of that. Still, it’d be a surprise if the Chiefs made a big swing for someone like Harrison, given their circumstances and the cost.”

Newell added that it would be difficult for a new wide receiver to get acclimated to Kansas City’s offense, which would make a former player a more likely addition for this season.

“The Chiefs got themselves to 4-0 so far this season by hitting home runs with their 2026 draft picks like Mansoor Delane and R Mason Thomas, and surrendering a future mid-round pick for Harrison would be a steep price to pay,” Newell wrote. “Kansas City also runs a complicated offensive scheme that’s hard to pick up midseason, so it would be a challenge for Harrison to integrate quickly. All things told, the Chiefs would likely be better served reuniting with a former contributor like Justin Watson (who has previous familiarity with the playbook) if they want to add depth, even if a Harrison trade would make for a flashier transaction.”