The Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills on a game-winning field goal as time expired on Thanksgiving night.

One of the defining moments of the game was a reception by wide receiver Rashee Rice that was overturned to an incompletion with under two minutes to go. However, the Chiefs also made several mistakes that ultimately piled up to cause them to lose.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Shows Support to Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub

Many of those mistakes during Kansas City’s loss to the Bills came on special teams. Kicker Harrison Butker missed another field goal, his NFL-leading eighth of the season. Punter Matt Araiza had a partially blocked kick, as well as a fumbled snap.

The Chiefs also had multiple special teams penalties, something that has consistently plagued the unit over the past few seasons. Coach Andy Reid had this to say when asked if he still feels confident in the leadership of the special teams.

“I do,” Reid said. “Overall, we’ve got to be better. But the leadership I feel comfortable with.”

Leadership would obviously start with Dave Toub, who has been the Chiefs’ special teams coordinator since he arrived with Reid in Kansas City in 2013. During his time with the Chicago Bears, and early in his tenure with the Chiefs, Toub was considered one of the best special teams minds of all-time. However, his units have been among the worst in the league over the past several years.

Chiefs Have Not Been Good in Any Phase of Special Teams This Season

Special teams has been Kansas City’s clear Achilles heel in 2026. Toub is aggressive with his specialist fielding punts to return them. The problem with that is the Chiefs haven’t had a punt or kickoff returned for a touchdown since the 2020 season. Returners often field kicks when they shouldn’t, resulting in poor field position for the offense.

Entering the 2024 season, Butker was the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He has since missed the most field goals in the league with 24. Butker deserves to shoulder a large portion of that blame, but Toub must answer for it as well. If the Chiefs continue to trot Butker out, Reid must also be held accountable.

Araiza started the season off well, but has turned cold over the past few weeks. He has largely been inconsistent throughout his three-year tenure in Kansas City with his accuracy. Finally, as mentioned above, penalties have hampered every phase of the special teams unit, constantly putting the offense and defense in a bind.