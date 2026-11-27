While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spent Thanksgiving preparing to face the Buffalo Bills, his wife, Taylor Swift, was reportedly dealing with her own controversy.

The Grammy-winning singer is reportedly furious over a recent Vanity Fair profile that characterized her as “punitive,” with one person familiar with Swift reportedly saying, “She loves to smack people in the head [figuratively].”

According to an insider who spoke to Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice, Swift isn’t prepared to simply brush off the negative coverage.

“Taylor takes everything personally. She notices every little detail, right down to the sequins on her backup dancers’ costumes. Nothing gets past her, and she certainly isn’t going to let an article like this slide,” the source claimed.

The insider also claimed that the singer rarely forgets when someone crosses her.

“She has a very long memory,” the source added.

Taylor Swift Controversy Reportedly Creates a Headache for Anna Wintour

Y’all, this tells us everything we need to know. As if Vanity Fair had a shred of credibility left. She clearly doesn’t seem well, and some of these remarks suggest a screw or two might be loose. Running to TMZ to air decades-old grievances while plugging your nonexistent music… https://t.co/uqJDS9EUb3 — RJ Rokosz (@RJRokosz) November 24, 2026

The fallout from the article has reportedly extended beyond Vanity Fair, with some employees at its parent company, Condé Nast, questioning the decision to publish the piece.

An insider told Page Six that Condé Nast Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour “doesn’t want to be involved in any of this.”

Meanwhile, Vogue’s head of editorial content, Chloé Malle, reportedly questioned the need to publish the profile, believing there was “nothing there.”

Sources also said the article could jeopardize the company’s future relationship with Swift, including opportunities to secure another Vogue cover featuring the singer or have her attend the Met Gala.

One insider claimed that publishing such a critical profile of the pop superstar was inconsistent with Wintour’s usual approach to celebrity relationships.

“She prefers access,” the source said.

Another insider addressed the reported confusion among employees over the magazine’s decision.

“It’s creating a lot of confusion that Condé is going after her in such an aggressive way for no reason,” the source explained.

However, a representative for Vogue and Wintour denied the reports of internal tension, stating that “there is no truth to any of it.”

Wintour also reportedly knew about the article before its publication and had no objections to it.

Travis Kelce Gives His Wife a Special Nod Ahead of Chiefs’ Thanksgiving Loss

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Amid the controversy surrounding the profile, Swift did not appear to attend the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving night game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, according to the New York Post.

Kansas City suffered a 13-10 loss to Buffalo just four days after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

During the victory over Arizona, Kelce surpassed Rob Gronkowski in career touchdowns, including the postseason. He also became just the fourth player in franchise history to reach 100 career regular-season home games.

During the November 25 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion reflected on his 14 seasons in Kansas City and the personal significance of Arrowhead Stadium.

Among his memories was attending Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the stadium in July 2023, several months before the couple went public with their relationship.

“You know it’s been home for me for 14 years, and it’s been one of my favorite places to go to play and to watch not only football, but musical events, and I’ve had so much history and so many things that mean so much to me happen at Arrowhead that a hundred games, it’s pretty awesome to hit that milestone,” Kelce said.