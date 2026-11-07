Chiefs Get Final Answer on Pro Bowl WR Trade Target

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly sought to boost their wide receiving corps before the NFL trade deadline, but may have already missed out on their top target.

The team’s existing wide receivers have struggled to make a consistent impact, and the Chiefs lost one of their best deep threats when Tyquan Thornton went down with a dislocated ankle. The team reportedly pursued Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr., but an NFL insider revealed this week that the Jaguars may have shut the door on that trade.

Chiefs Moving Down Trade Target List

SI.com insider Albert Breer reported that the Chiefs may have to turn to Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs after the Jaguars weren’t willing to part with the former Pro Bowler Thomas.

“Kansas City had interest in Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., but the Jaguars have been less inclined to sell on the former first-rounder,” Breer reported. “While he hasn’t been statistically productive, and isn’t the best fit for Liam Coen’s scheme, Thomas brings a downfield element that’s really important in keeping defenses honest against the run, and opening things up underneath for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. So now Downs, who’d probably cost a fourth-round pick, would loom as a possibility for the Chiefs.”

Breer reported that there are other teams pursuing Downs, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the San Francisco 49ers are also looking for more wide receiver help.

Thomas has seen his production drop since an 87-catch, 1,282-yard rookie season. He has just 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns this year, though the Jaguars are 6-2 after a win over the Baltimore Ravens and may not be inclined to subtract players.

Josh Downs Could Be Nice Consolation Prize for Chiefs

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested Downs could be a good addition for the Chiefs, noting that they are a bit lacking in the wide receiver group.