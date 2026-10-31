Chiefs Get Bad News on Rumored $130 Million WR Trade Target

The Kansas City Chiefs could be looking to upgrade their wide receiving corps before the upcoming NFL trade deadline, but will need to cross one big target off their list.

New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson was identified as a potential target for the Chiefs, who saw their receiving corps struggle in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. But a new report indicates that the Jets have made a decision on Wilson’s future, eliminating him as a potential addition for Kansas City.

NFL Trade Rumors: Jets Won’t Ship Garrett Wilson to Chiefs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Jets have no intention of trading Wilson, despite the trade deadline rumors.

“One well-placed source told ESPN this weekend that there is ‘no way’ the Jets will trade Wilson by the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline, despite any interest from other teams,” Schefter reported.

Schefter added that the Jets made similar statements about cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before trading them both away, but noted that their stance on Wilson is different.

“For starters, the Jets have no interest in moving on from Wilson, 26, who is considered to be one of the most talented players in the league at his position,” Schefter wrote. “The Jets signed him to a four-year, $130 million extension that runs through 2030 a mere 15 months ago.”

Chiefs Seen as Trade Partner for the Jets

Wilson had been seen as a home run swing for the Chiefs, a receiver who could shore up their passing game troubles and solidify the team’s Super Bowl contention.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak suggested earlier in the week that the Chiefs could land Wilson for a package that included wide receiver Xavier Worth and a pair of high draft picks, a first- and third-rounder in next year’s draft.

“Of all the untouchable star receivers on losing football teams (Nico Collins on the 2-5 Texans, Smith on the 2-5 Eagles, etc.), Wilson is the one I can maybe see moving within the next two weeks,” Solak wrote. “Jets GM Darren Mougey seems so secure in his reputation as a wheeler-and-dealer that the fan base would forgive him for moving Wilson should the Jets fire Aaron Glenn and go scorched earth before the deadline.”

There are other receivers the Chiefs could target, including more attainable targets like Jacksonville Jaguars pass-catcher Brian Thomas Jr. Solak suggested he could add some much-needed size to the wide receiving corps.

“The Chiefs, who have spent the last few years chasing the ghost of Tyreek Hill by bringing in a bunch of undersized speedsters, could use a bigger receiver who can win 50/50 balls downfield. Thomas can do that in theory, but we haven’t really seen it in practice since his rookie season.”