Chiefs Get Encouraging News on Several Key Starters as Patrick Mahomes Prepares for Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received encouraging news about several key teammates ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs released their second injury report of the week on Thursday, October 29, with several starters participating fully in practice, including offensive linemen Kahlil Benson and Creed Humphrey.

Linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill also practiced without limitations for the second consecutive day, according to the team’s official injury report.

Mahomes, listed with a knee injury, also fully participated in both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices.

Kansas City received another positive update on right tackle Jaylon Moore, who returned to full participation after missing Week 7 while in the concussion protocol.

However, the Chiefs continue to monitor several other players, including wide receiver Rashee Rice and tight end Travis Kelce.

Chiefs Get Positive Updates on Offensive Line and Key Defensive Starters

Kansas City’s offensive line received encouraging news with Moore, Benson, and Humphrey all participating fully in Thursday’s practice.

Moore has been dealing with a concussion, while Benson is listed with an ankle injury and Humphrey with a toe issue.

All three players practiced without limitations on Thursday, giving the Chiefs positive developments at multiple positions along the offensive line.

The team also received favorable updates on defense.

Bolton, who has been dealing with a neck injury, and Tranquill, who is listed with an elbow issue, both participated fully.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday’s session for a non-injury-related rest day.

Sneed has regularly appeared on the injury report with a lingering knee issue.

Meanwhile, cornerback Mansoor Delane was a new addition to Thursday’s report after missing practice with a shoulder injury.

Delane was not listed Wednesday but has dealt with shoulder problems previously, including during training camp and the first two weeks of the season.

Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice Remain Limited Ahead of Broncos Game

While several Chiefs starters made progress, Kelce’s participation declined between Wednesday and Thursday.

The veteran tight end practiced fully Wednesday but was limited Thursday with an ankle injury.

Kelce injured his ankle during Kansas City’s Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rice also remained limited for the second straight day as he continues to recover from hamstring and knee issues.

The wide receiver has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4.

Kansas City also welcomed defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott back to practice after designating him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday.

Norman-Lott tore his ACL last season and began training camp on the PUP list.

The Chiefs now have a 21-day practice window to evaluate Norman-Lott before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

He participated in limited practice Thursday while continuing his recovery.

Broncos Get Positive Update on Pat Surtain II but Face Several Injury Concerns

Denver also received encouraging news ahead of Sunday’s AFC West matchup, particularly regarding All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Surtain returned to full participation Wednesday after being limited in all three practices leading up to Week 7.

The cornerback has been recovering from an ankle injury and has not played since Denver’s Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the Broncos are dealing with injuries to several other starters.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive lineman Zach Allen and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all missed Wednesday’s practice.

Hufanga has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during Denver’s Week 5 victory over the Chargers. He has missed the team’s last two games.

Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Waddle is listed with a chest issue. Both played in Denver’s Week 7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. were limited Wednesday because of hip and ankle injuries, respectively.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and inside linebacker Karene Reid were full participants despite appearing on the injury report with neck and elbow issues.

Both teams are scheduled to release their final Week 8 injury reports Friday, October 30, including official game designations for Sunday’s matchup.