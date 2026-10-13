Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker’s Candid Statement on Travis Kelce’s Play

Kenneth Walker has been the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive MVP this season, but Travis Kelce has been having one heck of a season.

The 37-year-old tight end contemplated retirement in the offseason but ultimately decided to return for a 14th season. He inked a three-year deal to return to the Chiefs.

One of the main motivators was obviously ending his record-setting career on a good note after the Chiefs uncharacteristically struggled to a 6-11 season last year, their first non-playoff season since the 2014 season and their first losing campaign under Andy Reid.

Kelce has returned to help lead the Chiefs to a 4-0 start this year and has strong receiving totals of 16 catches for 246 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The veteran tight end leads the Chiefs in receptions and receiving yards.

Walker — who is in his first season playing with Kelce — said that the tight end could “absolutely” play another few years if he chose to. He also gives strong praise to Kelce, saying that he’s playing at a “high level” this season.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Walker on if Kelce can play another few years. “I feel like that goes to show how he takes care care of his body as well. I even seen him in the off season the way he was working in the training room and making sure his body was good before practices and everything. He’s playing at a high level too.”

Kenneth Walker Gives Praise to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Walker himself is having a really strong season, leading the league in rushing entering Week 5 with 537 rushing yards. The Super Bowl MVP is on pace for a 2,000-yard season and could have a chance at breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards.

He gives major praise to both Kelce and Patrick Mahomes for how they’re playing this season. Mahomes is having a strong return from his ACL injury last season with nine touchdowns and two interceptions for a 106.2 passer rating.

“They know what it takes to win, and they’re both two great competitors,” said Walker. “We’re going to need them this season.”

Kenneth Walker on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s ‘Big Impact’

The fifth-year running back said the two veterans — they’re both three-time Super Bowl champions — have had a “big impact” on him since he arrived in Kansas City this offseason. Walker inked a three-year, $43 million deal with the Chiefs in the offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career in Seattle.

“Yeah, a big impact, honestly,” said Walker. “When I first got here, they welcomed me with open arms and just seeing what type of people they are off the field, they always want to help in the community and everything. They want to be together as a team, and I feel like that creates that bond that you need to be able to be successful and go to where you want to be at the end of the season.”

The Chiefs will have a strong slate of games coming out of their bye week. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Chargers before facing Walker’s former team, the Seahawks, on Sunday Night Football. They’ll then take on the Denver Broncos in a rematch from Week 1.