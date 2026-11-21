The Kansas City Chiefs are trending upward offensively.

They have scored 35 points in back-to-back games, and put up 28 against the vaunted Denver Broncos’ defense in Week 8. Kansas City’s rushing attack has been dominant, and the passing game has had an uptick recently. However, one key player remains under scrutiny.

Kansas City Chiefs ST Coordinator Dave Toub Takes Blame for WR Xavier Worthy’s Mistake

Worthy has struggled to take the next step in his development this season. He did not record a single catch on three targets last week against the Atlanta Falcons, including one that he dropped once he made contact with the ground.

His miscues spread to the special teams unit. During an onside kick attempt by Atlanta, the ball bounced over Worthy’s head, and he did not make much of an attempt to make a play on it, resulting in a Falcons recovery. While speaking to the media this past week, special teams coordinator Dave Toub took the bullet for Worthy.

“I’m going to blame myself,” Toub said. “We thought the kicker was going to kick something by the numbers. That’s what the scouting report was on him. But, they lined up wide. I saw it, and I thought we were going to be ok. I could have called a timeout. I could have told Worthy to widen out. That’s my fault.”

Worthy Needs to Have Big Game to Silence Critics

As a former first-round draft pick, Worthy has been under the microscope every week. He’s had some solid performances, recording five or more receptions in three games this season. However, his record-setting 4.21 40-yard dash speed has not translated on the field.

Worthy has caught just one pass that has gone over 20 yards. Despite his speed, he struggles to get separation against man coverage. If coach Andy Reid doesn’t manufacture touches for him, Worthy doesn’t typically produce.

With Josh Downs now in the mix, Worthy could slide down the depth chart. That may not be a bad thing, though. Having Downs and Rashee Rice as the top two receivers, along with an emerging Cyrus Allen, Worthy can slide under the radar and be used more for gadget type plays. He could also get into the mix more as a return specialist.