Kansas City Chiefs fans aren’t happy with the team’s plans for a new $3 billion stadium in Kansas. Many have criticized the dome design, while others are concerned they could soon have to pay more for season tickets.

The Chiefs plan to leave Arrowhead Stadium and move into the new 70,000-seat venue in 2031. However, after seeing images of the proposed stadium, some furious fans questioned why the team is replacing Arrowhead’s open-air setting with a dome.

Adding to their frustration, Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt confirmed the team is considering personal seat licenses (PSLs), which would require season ticket holders to pay an additional fee just to purchase their seats.

Chiefs Fans Criticize New Stadium Design and Proposed Dome

The planned stadium has already drawn criticism from fans who believe the design looks too similar to other modern NFL venues.

Much of the frustration centers on the decision to build a dome rather than another outdoor stadium.

“Sweet… looks like every other stadium built in the last ten years. I’m sure a sellout stadium will be so much better than Arrowhead,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another supporter commented, “Not a single soul likes this boring, recycled dome stadium.”

Others questioned whether the new venue would offer the same experience as Arrowhead, which has been the Chiefs’ home since 1972.

“We do not care. Chiefs fans do not want a dome!” one X user posted.

Another added, “Just like every other ugly domed stadium. No one is coming to ‘experience’ this as they do at Arrowhead. Generic trash with zero tradition or history.”

Some fans also expressed frustration about not having a say in the stadium plans.

“Literally nobody asked for this. The people who bought tickets for 50 years and paid for this stadium had no say in this. 90% of us hate it,” one supporter wrote.

The Chiefs have not announced changes to the proposed design in response to the criticism.

Clark Hunt Confirms Chiefs Are Considering Additional Season Ticket Fees

To replace one of the greatest stadiums in the sport with a high tech shopping mall is an American tragedy Congrats, you turned Arrowhead into another lifeless dome 👍 Stadiums should be UNIQUE and football was meant to be played OUTSIDE Corporate Greed is ruining football at… https://t.co/dcZ0ZLpPcZ pic.twitter.com/VfudGG8FrW — Sebastian Fearon DPT, CSCS, OCS (@TheDegenDoc) November 19, 2026

Beyond the stadium’s appearance, fans are questioning how much it will cost to attend games at the new facility.

Hunt confirmed that the Chiefs are exploring personal seat licenses, which would require fans to purchase a license for their seats separately from their season tickets.

The team’s agreement with Kansas allows the organization to implement the fees.

Several NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders, have used similar arrangements.

However, some Chiefs supporters are unhappy about the possibility.

“Buffalo did it. Tennessee’s done it. Vegas has done it. I mean, it’s kind of the new thing,” Chiefs fan David Whitaker said. “It’s a scam.”

Whitaker explained that his son currently holds season tickets and would likely continue attending games despite the additional expense.

“He’s not happy about it, but I mean, I’m sure he’ll pay. I mean, as most Chiefs fans will,” Whitaker continued. “They love the team, want to support the team, but they don’t like supporting the owners a lot of times, but they’re going to do it.”

Another fan, Larry Windham, questioned why season ticket holders should have to pay more.

“I think we already spent enough money on tickets and go into the game, the whole fan experience. I don’t need an added fee that I have to come up with,” Windham said.

Chiefs Have Not Made Final Decision on Personal Seat Licenses

The organization has not confirmed whether PSLs will be required when the new stadium opens.

Hunt said Thursday that he hopes longtime Arrowhead season ticket holders will be able to attend games at the new Kansas facility.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan previously discussed the possibility of seat licenses in December, saying polling results about fans’ willingness to pay could be unexpected. He also argued that the licenses carry value for buyers.

The team has several years to make a final decision, with the stadium expected to be ready by August 2031.

Meanwhile, local businesses are considering how higher game-day costs could affect where fans choose to watch Chiefs games.

Crissi Tomlinson, a bartender at Tanner’s Bar & Grill, pointed to the combined expenses of attending games in person.

“What you pay to just to park… to drinking, to eating, everything combined and all the money that you spend just to sit down and be able to watch the game, you know, it adds up,” Tomlinson told Fox 4 Kansas City. “It’s a lot of money, and you want to be able to enjoy it at the same time and have a fun atmosphere.”

The bar plans to open at 5 p.m. Thursday for the Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills.