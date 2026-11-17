The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, and one of the team’s key playmakers made a drastic move after the victory. Fresh off not recording a reception against the Falcons, it appears that Worthy has deactivated his Instagram account.

It is unclear the exact timeline that Worthy made the change, but Pro Football Sports Network observed the news after the Chiefs’ win over the Falcons.

When you go to Worthy’s normal Instagram profile, there is a message that says the page is no longer available. Worthy still has his X page active despite deleting Instagram.

The news has sparked concern from fans that Worthy is dealing with a lot of negative criticism online. Worthy has yet to quite live up to the lofty expectations that come with being a first-round pick.

Heading into NFL Week 11, Worthy has posted 33 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown during nine appearances in 2026.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sends Clear Message on WR Xavier Worthy

Worthy’s slow start does not appear to be sparking concern from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Yet, Kansas City clearly felt their wide receiver group needed another playmaker as evidenced by the team’s late trade for Josh Downs.

Reid attempted to explain Worthy’s inconsistent production this season.

“Yeah, so he just needs to keep doing his thing and working and he’ll be fine,” Reid said of Worthy during a November 16, media session. “Some days will be his and some days it goes to other guys. I mean, it’s just how this thing works and we’re spreading it around.

“Pat loves spreading it around and does a great job with it. Our coaches love doing that. It’s tough on defenses,” Reid continued.

“Everybody’s kind of getting a little piece of the pie, and you saw when he was only the guy against the Chargers and his production there was great. So it’s not that he’s not capable of that.”

Chiefs Rumors: Could the Josh Downs Trade Spell Bad News for Xavier Worthy?

Worthy is on a four-year, $13.7 million rookie contract that is slated to go through the 2027 season. The Chiefs will eventually face a decision on Worthy’s future, and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pondered if the move for Downs could pave the way for Kansas City to cut ties with some of their veteran playmakers.

“The Chiefs will decide on Worthy’s fifth-year option for 2028 next spring and could decide to move on before the start of next season,” Barnwell wrote in a November 11, story titled, “Questions on 2026 NFL trade deadline deals: Does Kirk Cousins lift the Vikings?”

“… Worthy hasn’t looked like a starting-caliber wide receiver outside of the stray game or two,” Barnwell added.

“The Chiefs will need an “X” receiver to play on the outside alongside Downs and Thornton in three-wideout sets if that’s who returns in 2027, but if this is a three-way battle between Downs, Rice and Worthy for one spot in the lineup next year, the new Chiefs wideout might already be the favorite.”