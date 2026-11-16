Chiefs’ Andy Reid Addresses Xavier Worthy’s Week 10 Goose-Egg

Fantasy football owners who had placed their faith and trust into Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy got a nasty surprise on Sunday when the third-year pro put up zero points against the Atlanta Falcons, despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 348 yards and 5 touchdowns on the day.

Worthy was targeted three times on Sunday but failed to haul in any of the passes.

However, in talking to the media on Monday after the game, head coach Andy Reid sent a reassuring message to the media with regards to the former first round draft pick.

Xavier Worthy Will Be ‘Fine’ Despite No Catches – Andy Reid

“He just needs to keep doing his thing and working.” Reid said on Nov. 16, per A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman.

“He’ll be fine. Some days will be his. Some will go to other guys… Everybody is kind of getting a little piece of the pie. You saw when he was the guy against the Chargers.”

The Chargers game back in Week 6 represents Worthy’s best game of the season, with the Texas product having collected 7 receptions for 73 yards. A good, but not spectacular stat-line by any means.

Xavier Worthy Disappointing Chiefs Fans With 2026 Showing

On the season, Worthy has once again failed to deliver the kind of production that the team – and the fans – hoped the Chiefs would be getting when they drafted the 23-year old with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

33 receptions for 278 yards and just 1 touchdown has the Chiefs’ WR2 on track for just over 525 receiving yards on the season. For comparison, 23 wideouts have surpassed that number already this year.

The goose-egg on Sunday was also likely impacted by the introduction of Josh Downs, whom Kansas City traded for on Tuesday and managed 4 catches for 53 yards and a TD.

But if an ex-third rounder who only joined the team five days prior can already have chemistry with the best quarterback in football, then there should be no reason Worthy cannot either.