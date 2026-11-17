It’s a very exciting time for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift. Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the Atlanta Falcons 35-13 on Sunday, moving to 7-2 on the season and back atop the AFC West.

While Kelce appeared to suffer a serious calf injury during the opening drive, the 37-year-old assured Chiefs Kingdom that he’s “all good” after the game.

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, received some incredible news one day after the Chiefs-Falcons matchup. Swift racked up five 2027 Grammy Award nominations, making history with the most Song of the Year nominations (9) with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which also received a nod for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

“The Life of a Showgirl,” which she first announced on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, was nominated for Album of the Year and Record of the Year. The title track, “The Life of a Showgirl” featuring Sabrina Carpenter, earned a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

With so much to celebrate, Swift surprised fans with exciting news after the nominations were announced.

Taylor Swift Released a New Acoustic Piano Collection for the Holidays With a Hidden Drop

After Swift launched her new Christmas merchandise and (From the Vault) Collection last week, she released the Acoustic Piano Collection on Monday.

The collection, which includes a charcuterie board, slippers, wrapping paper, and more, is only available for 24 hours. However, the entire collection sold out within minutes. But there was another surprise for fans. If they clicked on the floating piano on the website, it led to a hidden collection with items from last year’s acoustic drop, 1989, and Red.

One fan posted in part on X, “Loving the little hidden ‘vaults’ if you will. Is there a trend or reason for the images she is using?!? What will tomorrow bring?!?!🤡❄️🎄.”

Is this some sort of Easter egg? Hard to say, but the 14-time Grammy winner likely isn’t done with her Swiftmas drops.

Fans Hope to See Taylor Swift Back at Arrowhead Stadium for the Cardinals-Chiefs Game

Swift did not travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chiefs-Falcons matchup. Her absence was expected. In addition to preparing for her first performance at the 2026 CMAs on November 18, she hasn’t attended a road game since the 2024 NFL season due to security reasons.

Fans hope the pop star is back at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs in Week 11. And just four days later, the Chiefs travel to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

Despite it being a holiday game, based on Swift’s experience in Buffalo a few years ago, it seems unlikely she’ll make the trip for the primetime AFC showdown.

Kelce and Swift will still find time to make the holidays special this year. “I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man. I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones,” the Chiefs star said earlier this month while promoting his Tommy Hilfiger campaign. “I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”