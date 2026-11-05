The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to make some trade-deadline additions to boost their chances of making another Super Bowl run this season, but could also look for a long-term replacement for an important piece of their offense.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton broke down the teams most likely to be buyers at the upcoming deadline, naming the Chiefs among that group. He suggested the Chiefs will prioritize the wide receiver position, looking for a pass-catcher who might be able to take over for Rashee Rice next year.
Chiefs Could Look to Colts for Help on Offense
Moton noted that the Chiefs have been lacking a “reliable pass-catcher” for the last few seasons, not getting much out of some more recent additions.
“Rashee Rice has missed 24 games since the 2024 campaign. Xavier Worthy, a 2024 first-rounder, hasn’t taken a third-year leap to become a well-rounded receiver,” Moton noted. “The speedy wideout is averaging a career-low 8.5 yards per catch. “
Moton added that veteran tight end Travis Kelce is picking up the slack, leading the team with 29 receptions for 410 yards and adding two touchdowns. But he warned, “relying heavily on a 37-year-old in his 14th season is risky.”
Moton suggested that the Chiefs could pursue a young receiver who could potentially take over for Rice, who is on an expiring contract with no clear sign on whether the team will seek an extension. He wrote that Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs should be at the “top of [general manager Brett Veach’s] trade-acquisition list.”
Downs has moderate production through four seasons, making 228 receptions for 2,470 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Chiefs Predicted to Land Promising WR Replacement for Rashee Rice