Chiefs Predicted to Land Promising WR Replacement for Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to make some trade-deadline additions to boost their chances of making another Super Bowl run this season, but could also look for a long-term replacement for an important piece of their offense.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton broke down the teams most likely to be buyers at the upcoming deadline, naming the Chiefs among that group. He suggested the Chiefs will prioritize the wide receiver position, looking for a pass-catcher who might be able to take over for Rashee Rice next year.

Chiefs Could Look to Colts for Help on Offense

Moton noted that the Chiefs have been lacking a “reliable pass-catcher” for the last few seasons, not getting much out of some more recent additions.