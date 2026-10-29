Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Puts Teammates on Notice Before Broncos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs played the worst game of Patrick Mahomes’ career against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

During the 20-3 loss, the Chiefs’ offense became the first NFL team in the Super Bowl era to fail to reach the end zone, record 10+ yard rushes, record 20+ yard passes, score zero touchdowns, and miss multiple field goals, per Opta stats.

The sole reason to cheer came from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. With four catches for 44 yards against the Seahawks, Kelce now holds the record for receiving yards by a tight end including the postseason (15,432). He’s also fifth all time in career receptions (1,104).

However, the 37-year-old veteran found very little to celebrate after the game.

Travis Kelce Made a ‘Promise’ The Chiefs Won’t Play Like That Again

Kelce did not hold back on the Chiefs’ loss on the October 28 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “Another frustrating performance for the offense,” Kelce said. “I think obviously didn’t even get a chance to get into the red zone…

“We didn’t perform well really on any phase. And it’s gotta fire you the [expletive] up, man. You gotta have a nasty taste in your mouth when you lose.

“You can’t be okay with being mediocre or looking around like, ‘I wasn’t the reason.’ You gotta [expletive] have a nasty, and just a disgusting taste in [expletive] losing in this league. And find the [expletive] answers. And all that means is you gotta go to work. And that started today. I’ll be damned if we go out there and have another [expletive] showing like that again. I can promise you that.”

After starting the season 5-0, Kelce can’t help but feel rattled. “It’s frustrating because we were rolling as a unit for a while there, and I think we’re not far off from getting right back to it,” he said.

While Kelce didn’t call anyone out by name, he wants his teammates ready for routes on time, releasing and attacking the defense the right way.

“We have an unbelievable group of guys on the offensive side, and I think a lot of it is just coming in with the right mentality and a togetherness that we’re not going to be denied, and I think we need to just learn from this, feel how it felt to get our tail kicked like that, and never let it happen again.”

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Shared a Warning About the Denver Broncos

While the Chiefs defeated the Broncos 31-10 in Week 1, Kelce warned that they will be coming for revenge.

“Denver’s playing a lot [expletive] better than they did that first game,” the 11-time Pro Bowler said. “They’ve caught a stride here, and their offense is starting to put up a lot of points.

“They’re getting back (linebacker Jonathon) Cooper, who is a huge part of that pass rush and being stout in that run game. And you know it’s going to be another challenge.”

The Chiefs host the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.