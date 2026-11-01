Chiefs vs. Broncos Injury Report: KC Loses 2 Key Starters, Denver Faces 4 Concerns

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, but wide receiver Rashee Rice is returning to the lineup.

Kansas City downgraded rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane to out with a shoulder injury and placed veteran L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported that Rice will return after missing time with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs enter the AFC West matchup at 5-1, while the Broncos are 5-2. Denver is also dealing with several injuries, including two players ruled out and four listed as questionable.

Chiefs Lose Mansoor Delane and L’Jarius Sneed Ahead of Broncos Game

Delane, Kansas City’s first-round pick at No. 6 overall, has dealt with a shoulder injury since organized team activities.

The rookie wore a non-contact jersey for much of the summer but returned for the Chiefs’ season opener against Denver. He recorded an interception in Kansas City’s 31-10 victory.

Delane has appeared on the injury report multiple times since then. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently revealed that the cornerback has a hairline fracture of his scapula.

Through five games, Delane has recorded 27 tackles, one interception and five passes defended.

Sneed, meanwhile, returned to Kansas City during the summer after playing for the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran cornerback appeared on the injury report with a personal/knee designation before the Chiefs placed him on injured reserve.

Sneed struggled during Kansas City’s 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, including several matchups against wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

With both cornerbacks unavailable, Kansas City signed Melvin Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Chiefs also elevated defensive end Tyreke Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Rashee Rice Returns to Chiefs Lineup After Hamstring Injury

Kansas City’s offense will get Rice back after the receiver suffered a hamstring injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

According to ESPN, Rice participated in every practice leading up to the Broncos game.

Before his injury, Rice recorded 13 receptions on 16 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown.

His return gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes another receiving option as Kansas City prepares to face its division rival.

The Chiefs will look to improve to 6-1 with a victory over Denver.

Broncos Rule Out 2 Players, List Jaylen Waddle Among 4 Questionable

Denver will also be missing two players for Sunday’s matchup.

The Broncos ruled out safety Talanoa Hufanga, who continues to recover from an ankle injury, and running back RJ Harvey, who suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s practice.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not provide additional details about Harvey’s condition when speaking to reporters Friday.

With Harvey out, rookie running back Jonah Coleman could get more opportunities alongside veteran J.K. Dobbins.

Safety Taylor Rapp is expected to continue filling in for Hufanga, who could return in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

Denver also listed four players as questionable:

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle — chest

Safety Brandon Jones — hamstring

Left tackle Garett Bolles — hip

Defensive end Zach Allen — hamstring

All four players participated in a limited capacity during Friday’s practice.

Waddle and Allen had previously missed practice earlier in the week, while Jones’ hamstring issue first appeared on Thursday’s injury report.

If Allen cannot play, Sai’vion Jones could start in his place.

Sunday’s game carries AFC West implications, with Kansas City entering at 5-1 and Denver sitting at 5-2.