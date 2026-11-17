Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has earned a special NFL honor for his work helping children in the Kansas City community.

Bolton was named the NFL Players Association’s Week 10 Community MVP after partnering with Harvesters regional food bank to provide meals for students experiencing food insecurity.

The recognition comes during a busy stretch for Bolton, who also helped the Chiefs acquire wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts by restructuring his contract.

According to an NFLPA media release, Bolton’s foundation partnered with Harvesters on November 9 to pack 700 kid-friendly meals for students in need.

As part of the Community MVP recognition, the NFLPA donated $10,000 to the Bolton Empowerment Foundation to help provide supplemental meals to children throughout the remainder of the academic year.

“I’m honored to be named an NFLPA Community MVP and grateful to share this recognition with everyone who joined us at Harvesters,” Bolton said.

“No child should have to worry about their next meal. There’s something special about showing up and working together.”

Nick Bolton’s Foundation Receives $10,000 to Help Kansas City Students

Bolton established the Bolton Empowerment Foundation in 2025 to support families affected by cancer and advocate for children in foster care.

His latest partnership with Harvesters focused on the organization’s BackSnack program, which provides food for students to take home over the weekends.

Harvesters works with local nonprofits to distribute more than 165,000 BackSnacks annually to schools throughout the region.

The players’ union also partnered with GoFundMe to help Bolton raise an additional $15,000 for the program.

As of Monday, November 16, the campaign had collected $10,000, leaving it $5,000 short of its goal.

“Packing BackSnack bags with our volunteers and partners reminded me just how much we can accomplish when we unite around a shared purpose,” Bolton said.

“I’m proud of what the Bolton Empowerment Foundation is building in Kansas City. We’re just getting started.”

Bolton has worked with Harvesters on several previous occasions.

In 2025, he donated 500 meal kits through the organization’s meal kit program. Earlier this year, he partnered with the Popeyes Foundation and Feed the Children to serve 400 meals to Kansas City families.

He also visited Harvesters with his mother, Jalunda Bolton, three years ago to pack food boxes for local families.

Bolton’s foundation has a personal connection to his family’s experiences with cancer. His mother survived breast cancer, while his sister overcame a brain tumor.

The Chiefs Star Linebacker Adds Another Honor to His Career After Mizzou Recognition

Bolton’s latest NFLPA recognition follows another recent career milestone.

The Frisco, Texas, native was inducted into the University of Missouri Athletic Hall of Fame last month.

Bolton played college football at Mizzou before the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He is now among the NFLPA Community MVP recipients eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, the players union’s highest honor for outstanding community service.

The winner’s nonprofit organization will receive an additional $100,000 donation.

The NFLPA selects weekly Community MVP recipients through a committee that reviews nominations submitted by players, agents, marketing representatives and NFL team staff.

Bolton also contributed to Kansas City’s 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, tying for the team lead with nine total tackles.

He added a tackle for loss and forced a fumble in the win.

Nick Bolton Helped Kansas City Acquire Josh Downs

Bolton has also contributed to the Chiefs’ recent roster changes.

The linebacker restructured his contract to help Kansas City acquire Downs from Indianapolis at the NFL trade deadline.

The Chiefs added the 25-year-old receiver after he spent 3.5 seasons with the Colts.

Downs recorded 198 receptions for 2,140 yards and 11 touchdowns across 47 games, including 28 starts, during his time in Indianapolis.

Bolton discussed the addition with reporters on Wednesday, recalling how the Chiefs prepared to face Downs earlier this season.

“Yeah, we went into that game understanding the type of player he is and what he can do versus man coverage and work his way in the slot and zone,” Bolton said.

“So, obviously, I think there are some things that he can bring to this team, which is why you run them in, but just a lot of work in the slot, and I thought he was pretty shifty, able to run out the catch, getting the ball fast out in space, runs the different routes, and kind of breaks leverage and stuff like that. So, I think it’ll be good for our offense.”