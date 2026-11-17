The Kansas City Chiefs’ passing attack looked rejuvenated against the Atlanta Falcons.

That can be attributed in part to new wide receiver Josh Downs. Having just been traded from the Indianapolis Colts five days prior, Downs caught five passes for 53 yards and one touchdown in his Chiefs debut.

WR Josh Downs Predicted to ‘Save’ Kansas City Chiefs’ Season

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak shared his thoughts on the biggest storylines heading into Week 11 of the NFL season. Among them is the belief that Downs has restored Kansas City’s Super Bowl hopes.

“Eight routes, five targets, four receptions and a touchdown. Now that’s efficiency. I thought Downs looked so skilled as a receiver; he always has, but especially against the backdrop of the Chiefs’ alternatives at the position, his reliability is already apparent. As his role expands, the menu of touches in Kansas City should run through Downs, Kenneth Walker III, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce and rookie breakout running back Emmett Johnson. It’s not amazing, but you can win a Super Bowl with that group.”

Not only was Downs impressive, but he opened things up for other Chiefs receivers. Rookies Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong each caught their first careertouchdown passes, and Rashee Rice posted a solid stat line of five receptions for 82 yards.

How Will the Chiefs Utilize Their WR Corps Moving Forward?

Downs understandably played just 11 snaps on offense against Atlanta as he continues to learn the playbook and get comfortable in Kansas City’s offense. He should take on a larger role this week against the Arizona Cardinals, and it shouldn’t be long until he’s a full-time player.

It is probably a safe bet to assume Downs and Rice will be the top two receivers for the stretch run. It gets a bit dicey after that. Xavier Worthy leads all Chiefs receivers in snaps played, but has been disappointing overall this season. Allen, who has seen an increase in usage as of late, could make a push for WR3.

It may be in Worthy’s best interest to be reduced to more of a gadget role amidst his struggles. He could also get in the mix as a kick return specialist. Rounding out the bottom of Kansas City’s receiving corps is Armstrong and Jalen Royals, who are solid run blockers and occasional pass catching contributors.