The Kansas City Chiefs had their best performance of the season on offense against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

They put up 461 total yards and five touchdowns en route to a 35-13 victory. Kansas City was dominant both on the ground and through the air. The recent trade acquisition of wide receiver Josh Downs provided a boost, as he caught five passes for 53 yards and one touchdown in his Chiefs debut.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is Back in MVP Conversation

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports noted that Mahomes was in a funk with the downfield passing attack before rejuvenating against the Falcons.

“Entering Week 9, Mahomes was averaging an NFL-worst 5.6 air yards per pass attempt and had become the only quarterback in the last 20 years to average under 5.0 air yards per pass attempt in four consecutive games in the same season, per Pro Football Focus. That four-game dry spell coincided with the ankle dislocation for deep threat wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in Week 4. A week ago, Mahomes was grabbing his right elbow in pain after the New York Jets bent it backward, and on Sunday, the Patrick Mahomes of old returned.”

Mahomes completed 22-35 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns against Atlanta. It was his highest amount of touchdowns throws in a single game since 2022. Podell went on to say with Downs now in the mix, the Chiefs have put the rest of the league on notice that Mahomes is back to MVP form.