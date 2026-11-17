The Kansas City Chiefs had their best performance of the season on offense against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.
They put up 461 total yards and five touchdowns en route to a 35-13 victory. Kansas City was dominant both on the ground and through the air. The recent trade acquisition of wide receiver Josh Downs provided a boost, as he caught five passes for 53 yards and one touchdown in his Chiefs debut.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is Back in MVP Conversation
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports noted that Mahomes was in a funk with the downfield passing attack before rejuvenating against the Falcons.
“Entering Week 9, Mahomes was averaging an NFL-worst 5.6 air yards per pass attempt and had become the only quarterback in the last 20 years to average under 5.0 air yards per pass attempt in four consecutive games in the same season, per Pro Football Focus. That four-game dry spell coincided with the ankle dislocation for deep threat wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in Week 4. A week ago, Mahomes was grabbing his right elbow in pain after the New York Jets bent it backward, and on Sunday, the Patrick Mahomes of old returned.”
Mahomes completed 22-35 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns against Atlanta. It was his highest amount of touchdowns throws in a single game since 2022. Podell went on to say with Downs now in the mix, the Chiefs have put the rest of the league on notice that Mahomes is back to MVP form.
“The rest of the AFC, and the NFL at large, for that matter, are now on notice because the arrival of Downs awakened MVP Mahomes once again.”
Josh Downs Is Already Opening Things up for Other Chiefs WRs
Downs should not only produce at a high level for Kansas City, but also open up the deep passing game — which was proven against the Falcons.
“Mahomes had not one but two touchdown passes of 20-plus air yards, which snapped a 20-game drought without a passing touchdown of 20-plus air yards. That was the second-longest such streak of his career. Downs’ arrival coincided with a number of different droughts ending for the three-time Super Bowl MVP on Sunday.”
With the Chiefs’ rushing attack in good hands with Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson, the last missing ingredient was Mahomes being able to consistently stretch the field. Downs’ presence now makes that easier, as does Walker and Johnson’s abilities to catch the ball out of the backfield.
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