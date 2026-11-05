Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Breaks Silence On Kenneth Walker’s Struggles

The Kansas City Chiefs sunk to 5-2 on the season after failing to convert a late-game red zone situation.

Whilst the defense has been criticized for failing to contain two struggling offenses in the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos over the past two weeks, perhaps the more alarming shift has been the quick and demonstrable regression of running back Kenneth Walker, who was otherwise looking like an All-Pro through the first month of the season.

Walker averaged a massive 6.3 yards-per-carry through the first five games of the season, but has garnered less than half of that (3.02 YPC) in the most recent two games.

Speaking to the media on Nov. 5, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed Walker’s recent struggles and attributed it to him having too much of a “killer instinct”.

Kenneth Walker Needs to Be More ‘Patient’, ‘Poised’ – OC

“Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on RB Kenneth Walker: “Sometimes when you have that killer instinct, you want to grab teams by the you know what and get after them.” Charles Goodman reported on Thursday.

“It’s just being patient and remaining poised under pressure… Every play is designed to go for a TD, but if you get 4 yards, that’s OK.”.

Bieniemy does not directly criticize Walker – in the NFL having a “killer instinct” (figuratively) is never a bad thing – but he does allude to the fact that Walker needs to be more “patient and poised under pressure” in order to produce some yardage that either moves the sticks or puts the offense in a better position on 2nd and 3rd down.

Walker Producing Explosive Runs; Needs More Consistency

Walker ranks second the league in explosive runs of over 20 yards with 7, alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Jaylen Warren – with only the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson managing more with 8.

Yet at times over the past couple of games he has struggled to get crucial yards in short and medium situations.

It is also worth pointing out that the Broncos and Seahawks both ranked as top-7 defenses last season by total defense, and neither are pushovers.

But there will need to be some improvement if Walker is to put back on track what was looking like a potential Offensive Player of the Year campaign.