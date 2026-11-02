Chiefs Fans ‘Spoiled’ For Calling for Andy Reid’s Job After Second Straight Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs fanbase have a pretty solid claim to being the most pampered fans over the past decade. Three Lombardi trophies, five Super Bowl appearances and a streak of nine consecutive AFC West division titles that was snapped last season by the Denver Broncos has seen the Chiefs be unequivocally the most decorated franchise in recent years.

And yet, after having lost the past two games – both of which were to two of the four championship finalists from 2025 – some Chiefs fans are calling for Andy Reid’s job.

Andy Reid has been making the same mistakes since Philadelphia: poor clock management, questionable fourth-quarter decisions, stubborn play-calling, and forcing players into his scheme instead of maximizing their strengths. Benching Kingsley Suamataia for Mike Caliendo,… https://t.co/cQR8ho51D1 — theQuestion (@ivefewquestions) November 2, 2026

“Relinquish play-calling duties, surrender meaningful control, or face replacement. Mahomes shouldn’t have to overcome his own head coach to win.” One user wrote on social media.

Other accounts online posted similar anti-Reid rhetoric in the wake of the team’s second defeat of the season that leaves them second in the AFC West, standing at 5-2.

I’m officially out of the Andy Reid business. You can’t effectively suspend a guy twiceLeak info about a player who is injured that intentionally makes them look badSign Tucker And tell me you’re running a tight ship. https://t.co/z8aPhWf1zs — Jonah Mooradian ☘️ (@juniorbirdman52) November 2, 2026

*Fire Andy Reid* Bring in a new offensive scheme that….GASP…actually works. https://t.co/u1tqQM3LqA — LBrookieF (LifeofAShowgirl’s Version)❤️‍🔥 (@TTPDoftheNorth) November 2, 2026

Chiefs Fans Labelled as ‘Spoiled’ For Wanting Andy Reid Fired

In response, other users online have called Chiefs fans “spoiled” for wanting change.

“Chiefs fans calling for Andy Reid to be fired.” Randy Scott posted on X. “The man is 154–65, 16-7 in the postseason, 3 SB Championships and 5 appearances in KC. Currently 5-2, lost a road game to rival who just missed the SB last season. Spoiled fanbase. Zoom out and really think about this.”

Some pushed back on Scott’s comments, such as podcaster Farzin Vousoughian, who claimed that whilst Reid should be fired “yet”, the veteran head coach’s decision making over the past couple of weeks has “hurt the Chiefs”.

I’m not calling for Andy to be fired yet. But to push back against fans who are fed up with the lack of consistency with Mahomes as your QB by using his past doesn’t refute or debunk what fans are saying. Reid is a HOFer, but his play calling and decision making recently has… https://t.co/vNgu5ZU2qD — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) November 2, 2026

Chiefs Fans Arguing Reid’s Choices are Hurting Team

“I’m not calling for Andy to be fired yet. But to push back against fans who are fed up with the lack of consistency with Mahomes as your QB by using his past doesn’t refute or debunk what fans are saying.” Vousoughian wrote on X. “Reid is a HOFer, but his play calling and decision making recently has hurt the Chiefs.”

At 68 years of age, Reid’s retirement is certainly on the horizon, depending on how long the former Eagles head coach sees himself going until.

But given his success and the team’s continued almost non-stop winning since taking over back in 2013, some things would have to go pretty terribly wrong in order for the Chiefs to ever part ways with Reid.