The Kansas City Chiefs have not signed Tyreek Hill as Week 11 approaches, and if the team treads water on a reunion with the wide receiver too long, it could lose him to the rival Buffalo Bills.

Based on prediction market data, Buffalo is trending toward being almost a coin flip to sign Hill out of free agency whenever doctors medically clear him to play.

“The Buffalo #Bills are now one of the FAVORITES to sign FA wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Buffalo currently has a 44% chance of landing Hill, according to Polymarket,” MLF Football posted to X on Wednesday, November 18. “Hill is an 8x Pro Bowler & 6x All-Pro. A future Hall of Famer. Would be special with Josh Allen.”

Chiefs May Not Need Tyreek Hill Based on Tyquan Thornton’s Progress

How much the Bills need Hill is up for debate, as Buffalo’s biggest concern after an 8-1 start remains its defense.

Still, if Hill can achieve something close to his pre-injury form, he should offer any team he signs with the kind of deep threat that forces defenses to respect explosive potential over the third level, which changes the math closer to the line of scrimmage and inside the box. That can create mismatches and allow expert quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to take advantage.

Kansas City has such a player in Tyquan Thornton, though he is out until late in the regular season, or perhaps even the playoffs, after a gruesome ankle dislocation in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Xavier Worthy has nearly 4.2-second straight-line speed, but the 2024 first-round pick has not been able to translate that skill into a consistent deep threat across two and a half years in the league.

The Chiefs added Josh Downs to the mix ahead of last week’s contest against the Falcons in Atlanta, and while he played efficiently with four catches on five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown, stretching the field is not his game either.

Tyreek Hill Should Be Cleared for Return by Early December

Hill brings some off-field concerns with him, though the Chiefs have show historically under general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid that they are willing to onboard players with checkered personal histories if the on-field payoff proves worth it.

Whether that is true of Hill or not probably comes down to how healthy he is. He dislocated his knee, tearing his ACL and damaging other ligaments in the process, back in late September of 2025.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on the November 10 edition of ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that medical professionals have not yet cleared the wideout for a return to action, though he expects they will soon. The timeline Rosenhaus gave nine days ago was “a few weeks.”

That could mean early December before Hill gets the go-ahead, at which point Thornton may be close to a return and the Chiefs may not need to spend the money or roster spot on Hill. That would open up a strong opportunity for the Bills to swoop in, which is what the markets are currently predicting in the lead-up to some kind of conclusion to his free agency.

Getting Hill could help Buffalo on one hand, but it also takes a potential weapon away from Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have proven the greatest impediment to the Bills’ Super Bowl aspirations during the Allen era.