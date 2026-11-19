Taylor Swift was caught singing along at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night as Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill performed “I Will Always Love You” in tribute to Dolly Parton at the 60th CMA Awards, according to American Songwriter. Swift appeared to have tears in her eyes, deeply affected by the tribute.

“We can’t even blame Taylor, this song makes us teary-eyed every time,” American Songwriter‘s Kat Caudill wrote. Swift’s reaction was undoubtedly one many viewers shared and found relatable.

Swift attended the awards show accompanied only by Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift’s own husband, Chiefs future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, stayed home in Kansas City rather than make the trip to Nashville with his spouse of more than four months.

The segment honored Parton, who died Aug. 25 at age 80 in Nashville. Swift would not take the stage for the tribute, a CMA source told E! News a week before the ceremony, according to Music Times.

She had already honored Parton in public, though. Swift dedicated video of the year to Parton at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 27.

“We were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton,” Swift said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Her statement to People after Parton’s death was even more direct. “A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right,” Swift said.

Taylor Swift’s First CMA Awards Appearance in a Decade

The CMA crowd had not seen Swift in the building since 2016, a decade earlier, when she presented Garth Brooks with entertainer of the year, according to Taste of Country.

Why the long gap? Swift’s career turned toward pop as her “1989” album arrived in 2014, and the Eras Tour and her album re-recordings filled the years that followed.

What brought her back? A nomination. Swift’s “Toy Story 5” song “I Knew It, I Knew You” landed her first CMA nomination since 2022, for single of the year, according to Rolling Stone.

Travis Kelce did not make the trip. Swift walked the red carpet without her husband, who has a Chiefs game coming on Sunday, when Kansas City faces the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brittany Mahomes attended the show alongside Swift. The two laughed together when the hosts joked about Swift’s July wedding, according to Good Morning America.

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Taylor Swift’s CMA Awards Performance and Reception

Swift didn’t just sit and watch. She performed a medley of “I Knew It, I Knew You” and her 2006 hit “Our Song” with Keith Urban beside her, her first CMA performance in 13 years, according to Rolling Stone. The last one came in 2013, an acoustic “Red” with Gill and Alison Krauss.

Then came the cameos. Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town and Bill Anderson all appeared, according to Taste of Country. Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush joined in, too. The stage played off “Toy Story 5” and its cowgirl character Jessie, and the number ended beside a tree carved with “Jessie was here.”

The evening did not end with a trophy. “I Knew It, I Knew You” failed to win single of the year, which instead went to Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” according to Rolling Stone. Swift cheered when “Choosin’ Texas” won, according to an account by Mandatory.