Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Under Fire for ‘Terrible’ Justin Tucker Remark

The Kansas City Chiefs are struggling with kicker Harrison Butker, who missed two field goals during their 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Butker, who signed a four-year $25.6 million contract in 2024, is the fourth highest-paid kicker in the NFL. However, he’s completing 68.8% of his field goals this season — fourth-worst in the league. As insurance, the Chiefs made the shocking decision to sign former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Tucker hasn’t played since the 2024 NFL season, when he made 22 of 30 field-goal attempts, the worst statistical season of his career. He missed the entirety of the 2025 season after the NFL handed Tucker a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 16 massage therapists.

With Butker already a polarizing figure after his controversial commencement speech at St. Benedictine College in 2024, signing Tucker seemed like a questionable move at best.

Speaking to reporters on October 28, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid defended adding Tucker to the practice squad.

Chiefs Head Coach Said of Justin Tucker — ‘The Kid, He Served His Time’

When asked what message signing Tucker sends to female fans in the city, “He’s done his suspension. Took care of that business there. I’ll leave it at that for you,” Reid said.

As to whether ownership played a role in the decision, “We try to do our homework the best way we possibly can. Talk to a lot of people, make sure things are okay.”

Reid, who’s known for giving players second chances, shared insight into his personal decision-making process. “I try to do homework and see exactly what’s taken place since. The kid,” he said of the kicker who turns 37 next month, “he served his suspension. There’s been time with it. That’s how I value it.”

When asked to define what kind of homework Reid does, he didn’t want to get into it. “He’s here, we roll with it,” Reid said he did not discuss the move to sign Tucker with the team. The Chiefs worked out Harrison Mevis and Ben Sauls, but ultimately decided to sign Tucker. “He did really well,” Reid said of the former Ravens star.

Overall, Reid’s answers fell short for numerous fans. NFL analyst Sam Monson posted, “I understand there’s no great answer to that question, but ‘He’s done his suspension, took care of that business there. I’ll leave it at that’ is a TERRIBLE answer.” One man added, “What do you expect from Reid. He clearly does not care about character.”

One woman wrote, “All I can say about Andy Reid and his love for excusing disgusting behavior is GROSS.” One X user wrote, “props to the kc media for grilling him about it but hate his answer.” A Chiefs fan posted, “I don’t think my fire Andy stance has ever been so firm. The front office has completely lost the plot.”

Chiefs Head Coach Still ‘Loves’ Harrison Butker, But He ‘Needs to Pick it Up’

Reid hopes Tucker puts a little competitive fire under Butker to get him out of his funk. “Harrison, we love, he’s one of my favorite guys,” Reid said. “Sometimes, things don’t go quite the way you want them and you work on that.

“He understands the business and how it works. We had a practice squad position open, so for security, we put him in that spot… Butker gets it. He knows that’s part of this business. He’s struggling a little bit… he needs to pick it up here a little bit.”