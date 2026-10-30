Andy Reid Makes Harrison Butker Decision Amid Justin Tucker Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs raised some eyebrows across the NFL when they made the controversial decision to sign former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Not only was act appearing to potentially threaten the security of the starting role for long-time kicker Harrison Butker, who has already missed five field girls on the year and one extra point, but Tucker himself faced allegations of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists back in January 2025.

Some saw this move as a pre-cursor to an eventual changing of the guard, however temporary, from Butker to Tucker – who is regarded by many as arguably the greatest kicker in the history of the National Football League.

However, speaking on Friday, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that this was not the case, and that the 31-year old Chief will once again start on Sunday.

Harrison Butker will be the kicker Sunday, per Andy Reid. Question from @pgsween https://t.co/c4A8BAcP6h — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 30, 2026

Harrison Butker Remaining the Starter, per Andy Reid

“Harrison Butker will be the kicker Sunday, per Andy Reid. ” Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reported on Oct. 30.

Coming off a game in which the three-time Super Bowl champion missed from 58 and 45 yards, it is easy to see why the Chiefs would eye an alternative, although presumably many fans would have been less than thrilled at KC’s choice of the new backup.

Yet, Butker has been one of the better kickers in football over the past decade, and has secured key points for the Chiefs in the biggest moments during the regular and post-season.

Could the Chiefs Replace Butker with Tucker This Season?

To give up on a player of that caliber who has done so much for the franchise after a few bad games would be poor form to say the least.

But right now there is no questioning that the former Georgia Tech product is in a slump. With five missed field goals he’s already matched the amount of field goal misses from the year prior in 2025.

Even then, at the time that was only the second season of his now 10-year career in which he’d missed five or more FGs.

Butker stays on for Week 8, but more below-par showings could see Reid and co. turn to Tucker at some point later on in the year as the Chiefs eye a return to the playoffs – and perhaps the Super Bowl.